James Fisher-Harris leads the Kiwis' haka against Toa Samoa in 2023. Photo / Photosport

The Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will return to action at the end of the year, as New Zealand Rugby League and the NRL have confirmed the Pacific Championships tests for October and November.

Fresh from winning the 2023 iteration of the competition with a record 30-0 victory over Australia in Hamilton, the Kiwis will get the chance to defend their title and host the Kangaroos and Mate Ma’a Tonga in Christchurch and Auckland respectively.

The Kiwis’ clash against Australia on October 27 will also see international rugby league return to Christchurch for the first time since 2019, when New Zealand defeated Great Britain 23-8 at Rugby League Park.

That clash will also serve as a double-header, as the Kiwi Ferns also host the Jillaroos at the same venue on the same day.

While the Kiwis will end a five-year wait to return to Christchurch, the Kiwi Ferns will end a streak that dates back to 1998 in their test comeback in the garden city.