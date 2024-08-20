Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Warriors trio Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake and Jazz Tevaga will all bid farewell to Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on Friday night, after being named to face the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The trio are all in their final NRL games as Warriors, having announced they will leave the club at the end of the season.

Johnson, 33, will retire from the game entirely, after more than 200 appearances for the Warriors since his debut in 2011.

The halfback’s last game at Mt Smart will be his 223rd as a Warrior, and gives him the chance to extend his record as the club’s leading points-scorer.

Fonua-Blake, 28, is also in his final days at the Kiwi club, before the prop joins the Cronulla Sharks in 2025.