Home / Sport / League / Warriors

Warriors v Bulldogs: Departing trio Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jazz Tevaga named for Mt Smart farewell

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Warriors trio Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake and Jazz Tevaga will all bid farewell to Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on Friday night, after being named to face the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The trio are all in their final NRL games as Warriors, having announced they will leave the club at the end of the season.

Johnson, 33, will retire from the game entirely, after more than 200 appearances for the Warriors since his debut in 2011.

The halfback’s last game at Mt Smart will be his 223rd as a Warrior, and gives him the chance to extend his record as the club’s leading points-scorer.

Fonua-Blake, 28, is also in his final days at the Kiwi club, before the prop joins the Cronulla Sharks in 2025.

All up, Fonua-Blake has played 83 games so far for the Warriors, and can take that total to 85 with his last two outings, against the Bulldogs and then the Sharks away next week.

Meanwhile, Tevaga will start on the bench in his 137th game for the Warriors, having spent his entire career with the team since his debut in 2016.

Tevaga has signalled he has already secured his next contract within the NRL, but is yet to reveal where he will play next year and beyond.

Elsewhere, hooker Wayde Egan has recovered from an elbow injury to return to the starting side, as the only change from the team that were beaten by the Manly Sea Eagles last weekend.

Friday night will be Egan’s 99th appearance for the Warriors, and could see him reach his century in the season-ending trip to Cronulla.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4.Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitchell Barnett (c), 11. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Dylan Walker

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Tom Ale, 16. Jazz Tevaga, 17. Demitric Sifakula

Reserves: 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Leka Halasima, 21. Taine Tuaupiki, 22. Ed Kosi, 23. Bunty Afoa


