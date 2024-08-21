Advertisement
Warriors v Bulldogs: Departing star Addin Fonua-Blake confident of Kiwi club’s future success as goodbye beckons

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Addin Fonua-Blake. Photo / Photosport

While his own future might lie elsewhere, Addin Fonua-Blake believes the Warriors’ future is in safe hands.

After moving to secure a release at the end of 2023, Fonua-Blake’s time with the Warriors is almost up, after signing for the Cronulla Sharks in 2025.

With their NRL finals hopes ended by last week’s defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles, the 28-year-old has a maximum of two games left in Warriors colours.

Named to play against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on Friday, Fonua-Blake’s time with the Warriors could finish away to the Sharks next week.

Despite the messy exit, though, Fonua-Blake’s time with the Warriors has been exceptional.

After making his name with the Sea Eagles, Fonua-Blake arrived at the Kiwi club in 2021, and spent the first two seasons of his Warriors career based in Australia during their Covid exile.

However, 2023′s return to New Zealand got the best out of the front-rower.

Fonua-Blake’s 26 games last year yielded 17 wins, and a career-best season that saw him named as the NRL’s best prop, alongside Brisbane Broncos rival Payne Haas.

And while his numbers this year haven’t quite hit the same heights amid the Warriors’ struggles, Fonua-Blake still leads the NRL in post-contact metres (1512), and is third for run metres (3682) – the most by a forward.

Now, as he prepares to say goodbye to Go Media Stadium in the Warriors’ final home game of 2024, Fonua-Blake is optimistic about how the club will fare once he leaves.

“It’s definitely helped me grow, coming to the Warriors,” he said. “We’ve had some difficult times, but I feel like the club’s in good stead.

“Even though we didn’t get the results we want this year, the group of kids coming through and the core of older boys staying on next year, it feels like the club’s not too far away from success.”

In terms of the next generation, Fonua-Blake’s faith is well placed.

James Fisher-Harris leads the Kiwis' haka against Toa Samoa (2023). Photo / Photosport
The club have an exciting core of young forwards on their books for the future, with the likes of Zyon Maiu’u (20), Leka Halasima (18), Jacob Laban (20) and Demetric Sifakula (20) all having gained NRL experience this season.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Warriors have also secured arguably the biggest signing of the year in replacing Fonua-Blake with Kiwis captain, James Fisher-Harris, on a four-year deal from next season.

Regardless of how the next two weeks play out, Fonua-Blake’s time with the Warriors should be celebrated.

All-up, his 83 games for the club should see him held among the Warriors’ best front-rowers.

And with his own performances in mind, Fonua-Blake is able to look back with pride on what he’s achieved.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to the people who’ve worn it before me, but I feel like I’ve done a good job in the jersey while I’ve been here.

“I’ve created a lot of good memories, and I’ve had a lot of good memories wearing the jersey.

“I’m just excited, the guy that’s coming to fill my shoes is a pretty good replacement too.”

Along with Shaun Johnson and Jazz Tevaga, Friday will see Fonua-Blake bid farewell to Mt Smart – as a local at least.

While there has been little to celebrate on-field this season, the Warriors are still the first club in NRL history to sell out every home game in a single campaign.

And for one last time, Fonua-Blake will look to give the Warriors’ dedicated fan base something to smile about before 2024 ends.

“The energy here is unmatched. I’m going to miss running out.

“Sometimes, when you’re running out there, you feel like you have an extra player on the field, with the noise they make for you and the way they help you get momentum on the field.

“It’s going to be an emotional day, but I just can’t wait. Hopefully they turn up again, and we put on a performance for them.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


