And while his numbers this year haven’t quite hit the same heights amid the Warriors’ struggles, Fonua-Blake still leads the NRL in post-contact metres (1512), and is third for run metres (3682) – the most by a forward.
Now, as he prepares to say goodbye to Go Media Stadium in the Warriors’ final home game of 2024, Fonua-Blake is optimistic about how the club will fare once he leaves.
“It’s definitely helped me grow, coming to the Warriors,” he said. “We’ve had some difficult times, but I feel like the club’s in good stead.
“Even though we didn’t get the results we want this year, the group of kids coming through and the core of older boys staying on next year, it feels like the club’s not too far away from success.”
In terms of the next generation, Fonua-Blake’s faith is well placed.
The club have an exciting core of young forwards on their books for the future, with the likes of Zyon Maiu’u (20), Leka Halasima (18), Jacob Laban (20) and Demetric Sifakula (20) all having gained NRL experience this season.