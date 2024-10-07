Mitch Barnett has backed up his State of Origin selection with a Kangaroos call-up. Photo / Photosport

James Tedesco has been dumped as Australian test captain as coach Mal Meninga completed the most radical shake-up of his tenure at the helm of the Kangaroos.

Meninga announced in Sydney on Monday that Penrith’s Isaah Yeo will take over the role with Tedesco omitted for the first time since his debut in 2018.

Tedesco’s non-selection comes after he lost the New South Wales State of Origin captaincy earlier this year, with his Blues replacement at fullback, Dylan Edwards, picked in Meninga’s squad.

Warriors forward Mitchell Barnett has been named in his first Kangaroos squad after making his State of Origin debut earlier this year.

Both Origin skippers – Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic – weren’t selected in Australia’s Pacific Championships squad.