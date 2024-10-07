Advertisement
Pacific Four Championship: James Tedesco axed as Kangaroos captain, Warriors’ Mitch Barnett named for first time

NZ Herald
Mitch Barnett has backed up his State of Origin selection with a Kangaroos call-up. Photo / Photosport

James Tedesco has been dumped as Australian test captain as coach Mal Meninga completed the most radical shake-up of his tenure at the helm of the Kangaroos.

Meninga announced in Sydney on Monday that Penrith’s Isaah Yeo will take over the role with Tedesco omitted for the first time since his debut in 2018.

Tedesco’s non-selection comes after he lost the New South Wales State of Origin captaincy earlier this year, with his Blues replacement at fullback, Dylan Edwards, picked in Meninga’s squad.

Warriors forward Mitchell Barnett has been named in his first Kangaroos squad after making his State of Origin debut earlier this year.

Both Origin skippers – Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic – weren’t selected in Australia’s Pacific Championships squad.

Tedesco’s axing will be controversial after the Sydney Roosters fullback missed out on the NRL’s Dally M Medal award by just one point to Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes.

There was no place for Ponga in Meninga’s side either, after the Newcastle fullback withdrew himself from selection and then backflipped last month.

There are eight uncapped players in Meninga’s side, including Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses, Melbourne winger Xavier Coates and Penrith’s Lindsay Smith.

Australia, who lost their last test 30-0 against New Zealand, will face Tonga in Brisbane on October 18 and then take on the Kiwis in Christchurch on October 27.

AUSTRALIA SQUAD: Mitch Barnett*, Matt Burton, Bradman Best*, Patrick Carrigan, Xavier Coates*, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tom Dearden*, Dylan Edwards, Harry Grant (vc), Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax*, Liam Martin, Mitchell Moses*, Cameron Murray, Reece Robson, Lindsay Smith*, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tom Trboejvic, Isaah Yeo (c).

*Denotes uncapped

– with AAP

