“He’s had a fantastic season,” said Price. “Just because he doesn’t get nominated for prop of the year, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been up there as one of the best, if not the best, front-rower this year.

“It’s pretty hotly contested, the front row. All the guys you’re looking at that have been nominated, Mitch is really unlucky not to have been nominated.”

However, while Fonua-Blake’s inclusion does give Warriors fans reason to be optimistic for the annual awards, the departing 28-year-old is the Kiwi club’s sole nomination.

Along with Brisbane Broncos enforcer Payne Haas, Fonua-Blake won the same award 12 months ago, as part of a night that saw several Warriors and coach Andrew Webster honoured for their impressive seasons.

For Price, Barnett’s emergence as a competition-leading forward this season can be highlighted as a reason for his absence.

“It’s almost like he’s starting out in regards to being one of those quality front rowers in the competition.

“The other guys that have been nominated have been in the NRL playing front row for a few years, right at that top level. I suppose he’s just earned his stripes coming up against the best front rowers in the comp.

“By being picked in the New South Wales team this year, all those little things are references to how much improvement his game’s made.

“His teammates have probably always seen him as that, but now opposition teams are certainly respecting him and putting him up on those pedestals as a front rower.”

But while Warriors fans can lament Barnett not being there, they can at the very least take comfort in Fisher-Harris’ presence.

As Fonua-Blake prepares to depart, Fisher-Harris has signed to join the Warriors on a four-year deal from 2025.

James Fisher-Harris of the Panthers is tackled against the Warriors. Photo / Getty Images

The 28-year-old is preparing to take part in his fifth consecutive Grand Final with the Panthers, and could add a fourth premiership to his trophy cabinet should his side conquer the Melbourne Storm on Sunday night.

For Price, who also arrived at the Warriors from across the Tasman with a huge reputation when he signed from the Bulldogs, Fisher-Harris’ signing can be a catalyst for the Warriors’ resurgence in 2025.

“Fish is outstanding, both on and off the field. All those fellas like Mitch and so many other young fellas around the club as well are really going to get excited to be around Fisher-Harris all year.

“At training, on the field, off the field, travelling, being in video, all those little things that younger players really thrive on.

“He leads by example. My son’s at the Panthers, he’s been blown away by his attitude, and he does lead at training as well as on the field.

“That’s going to be huge for the Warriors.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



