Mitchell Barnett of the Warriors against the Brisbane Broncos. Photo / Photosport
Warriors prop Mitch Barnett can count himself unlucky after not being shortlisted for the NRL’s Dally M front-rower of the year award, says former captain Steve Price.
Barnett was a surprising omission among the five contenders to be named as the two best props for 2025 as the NRL revealed the nominations for the Dally M team of the year on Monday. Warriors teammate Addin Fonua-Blake, Lindsay Collins of the Sydney Roosters, Joseph Tapine of the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers pair James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota make up the contenders.
However, Barnett would be within his rights to question his non-inclusion, after arguably the best season of his career. The 30-year-old was named as the club’s player of the year, having played 23 games, scoring four tries, breaking 46 tackles, and making 727 of his own in defence. Barnett ran for 3441 metres, with 1409 of them coming post-contact at an average of 149 per game.
“He’s had a fantastic season,” said Price. “Just because he doesn’t get nominated for prop of the year, it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been up there as one of the best, if not the best, front-rower this year.
“It’s pretty hotly contested, the front row. All the guys you’re looking at that have been nominated, Mitch is really unlucky not to have been nominated.”
However, while Fonua-Blake’s inclusion does give Warriors fans reason to be optimistic for the annual awards, the departing 28-year-old is the Kiwi club’s sole nomination.
Along with Brisbane Broncos enforcer Payne Haas, Fonua-Blake won the same award 12 months ago, as part of a night that saw several Warriors and coach Andrew Webster honoured for their impressive seasons.
For Price, Barnett’s emergence as a competition-leading forward this season can be highlighted as a reason for his absence.
“It’s almost like he’s starting out in regards to being one of those quality front rowers in the competition.
“The other guys that have been nominated have been in the NRL playing front row for a few years, right at that top level. I suppose he’s just earned his stripes coming up against the best front rowers in the comp.
“By being picked in the New South Wales team this year, all those little things are references to how much improvement his game’s made.
“His teammates have probably always seen him as that, but now opposition teams are certainly respecting him and putting him up on those pedestals as a front rower.”
But while Warriors fans can lament Barnett not being there, they can at the very least take comfort in Fisher-Harris’ presence.
The 28-year-old is preparing to take part in his fifth consecutive Grand Final with the Panthers, and could add a fourth premiership to his trophy cabinet should his side conquer the Melbourne Storm on Sunday night.
For Price, who also arrived at the Warriors from across the Tasman with a huge reputation when he signed from the Bulldogs, Fisher-Harris’ signing can be a catalyst for the Warriors’ resurgence in 2025.