Haumole Olakau’atu has made the humble admission that New South Wales (NSW) selectors were right to drop him for the State of Origin decider, believing Warriors standout Mitch Barnett is made for the arena.
Olakau’atu remains in the Blues camp this week after coach Michael Maguire opted to make him 19th man and add Barnett to their bench for next Wednesday’s decider at Suncorp Stadium.
The decision gives NSW more versatility on the bench, with the Warriors star able to try to help dominate the middle of the field – and Barnett also being able to play on an edge.
The call also means Liam Martin is able to play 80 minutes as a right back-rower, instead of moving to the middle as he has in previous games.
“I respect his decision. It’s for the best. I believe he has made the right decision,” Olakau’atu told AAP.