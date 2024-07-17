“It’s the truth. And in all honesty, this will only motivate me for next year and the future to come.

“It’s great to see Mitch Barnett in the team. I feel like he has deserved it all season.

“He is a very good player, I feel like he is made for this big arena and big games.”

Olakau’atu was very much a victim of circumstance in his first two Origin matches.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s sending-off in game one meant he was unable to play his usual right-edge second-row role in Sydney.

And he came on to the MCG turf just before Martin’s sin-binning in Game II, with Olakau’atu’s 18 minutes on the ground the only period of the game in which Queensland dominated possession.

“I didn’t really get to play my style of footy,” Olakau’atu said.

“Given the circumstances in both games, it was very tough. But I was very grateful to go out there and play with the brothers and wear the jersey.”

Regardless, Olakau’atu was still one of the first to contact Barnett once he was told by Maguire of the decision.

“I feel extremely bad for Haumole,” Barnett said.

“He is a terrific player and a terrific person. He was one of the first people to message me when the team was announced.

“It just shows the character he’s got and the character this group has got. I’m extremely grateful for his friendship and his kind words.”