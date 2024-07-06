The back three join Shaun Johnson (Achilles), captain Tohu Harris (wrist), centre Rocco Berry (shoulder), half Luke Metcalf (leg), and young forward Zyon Maiu’u (ankle) as doubts for the trip to the Australian capital.
And to make matters worse, the trio of Harris, Berry and Metcalf are all listed with no confirmed return dates.
At the very least, Watene-Zelezniak should be in contention for Canberra, as the NRL’s concussion protocols would lapse during the upcoming bye week.
However, the prognosis isn’t as good for Nicoll-Klokstand and Montoya, Webster confirmed.
“We’ll patch ourselves up,” the coach continued. “Dal [Watene-Zelezniak], they said he couldn’t come back on.
“We’ve got the bye, so he should be available for selection. [But] I don’t think the other boys, Charnze and Marce [Montoya] will play the next game.
“We’ll see. We’ll get home and see what happens.”
While he’ll almost certainly be replaced by Taine Tuaupiki in the No 1 jersey, Nicoll-Klokstad’s loss is still a major one for the Warriors, who need wins above all else if they’re to have any chance of returning to the NRL finals.
The 28-year-old picked up the calf issue in the first half, but played on through the pain to get to half time and allow his teammates to regroup.
In that time, he denied former teammate Josh Curran a try that would have potentially seen the Bulldogs draw level into the break.