Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been hit by a fresh injury blow, as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been withdrawn from Sunday’s clash against the Dolphins at Go Media Stadium.

Originally named to play at five-eighth, Nicoll-Klokstad has been withdrawn due to illness, and handed an NRL debut to youngster Moala Graham-Taufa.

The 22-year-old starts in the centres, off the back of New South Wales Cup form that’s seen him score five tries in nine games this season.

On Saturday, the Warriors had named a side that saw Nicoll-Klokstad shifted into centre, as Rocco Berry was pulled after failing to recover from a broken hand in time for kick-off.

Coach Andrew Webster has made three changes to the side that was originally named earlier this week.

Nicoll-Klokstad’s absence in the halves has been filled by Chanel Harris-Tavita, who returns to the side after overcoming a calf injury, to combine with Te Maire Martin at halfback.

Also returning from injury, Marata Niukore moves into the front row to start at prop for the Warriors for the first time. The 27-year-old has been limited to just one appearance so far this season, after suffering two separate foot injuries.

Elsewhere, front row partner Bunty Afoa has switched sides to replace Addin Fonua-Blake, who has been stood down for breaching club standards in last week’s win over the Penrith Panthers.

Adam Pompey has also shifted sides, and is now listed to play at right centre in Berry’s absence.

Warriors side to face the Dolphins (kickoff 6.05pm Sunday at Go Media Stadium)

1. Taine Tuaupiki

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

4. Adam Pompey

23. Moala Graham-Taufa

5. Marcelo Montoya

20. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Te Maire Martin

10. Bunty Afoa

9. Freddy Lussick

17. Marata Niukore

11. Jackson Ford

12. Mitchell Barnett (c)

13. Dylan Walker

Interchange

14. Tom Ale

15. Jazz Tevaga

16. Jacob Laban

18. Paul Roache







