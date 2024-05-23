Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates during the NZ Warriors' defeat of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

Addin Fonua-Blake has been stood down by the Warriors, and will not feature against the Dolphins on Sunday for breaching club standards.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the Warriors confirmed Fonua-Blake will play no part in the round 12 clash, after removing himself from the team environment after last weekend’s victory over the Penrith Panthers.

Fonua-Blake took no part in the team’s celebrations, which snapped a five-game winless run, and was not present for the post-match address, or team song.

“This doesn’t meet our standards and Addin accepts full responsibility for his behaviour,” said head coach Andrew Webster.

The Warriors have named no replacement to take Fonua-Blake’s spot. Tom Ale is listed among the interchange bench as a specialist front rower, or the Warriors could move acting captain Mitchell Barnett from the second row into prop, and see his spot on the edge filled by either Jacob Laban or Marata Niukore.

Fonua-Blake is currently playing his final season with the Warriors before a move to the Cronulla Sharks in 2024.

At the end of last season, having been named as one of the Dally M front rowers of the year, Fonua-Blake requested a release from the final years of his Warriors contract.

While he was convinced by club management to play out the 2024 season, Fonua-Blake signed to join Cronulla from 2025 onwards.

The Warriors have since moved to sign Kiwis captain James Fisher-Harris from the Penrith Panthers to replace Fonua-Blake for next season.



