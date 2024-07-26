Follow the action as the Warriors host the Wests Tigers to kick-off round 21 of the NRL season.
Warriors (1-13): Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Ali Leiataua, Moala Graham-Taufa, Edward Kosi, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Marata Niukore, Kurt Capewell, Dylan Walker.
Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Jackson Ford, Jazz Tevaga, Leka Halasima. Tom Ale (18th man).
Tigers (1-13): Jahream Bula, Luke Laulilii, Solomona Faataape, Starford To’a, Charlie Staines, Lachlan Galvin, Apisai Koroisau, Stefano Utoikamanu, Tallyn da Silva, Fonua Pole, Reuben Porter, Samuela Fainu, Alex Twal.
Interchange: Latu Fainu, Isaiah Papali’i, Alex Seyfarth, Sione Fainu. Heath Mason (18th man).