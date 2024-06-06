The high tackle resulted in a red card during State of Origin 2024. Video / NRL

Joseph Sua’ali’i’s State of Origin career could be over after just seven minutes of action, with the NSW star facing a four-game ban for the shot that knocked out Reece Walsh.

The NSW debutant was sent from the field for hitting Walsh high and late during the Maroons’ 38-10 win on Wednesday night in Sydney.

With an early guilty plea, he won’t be able to play before teams are picked for Origin III on July 17.

If he challenges his grade-two reckless high tackle charge, he will receive a five-match ban for the shot that thwarted the Blues’ hopes of victory at Accor Stadium.

It’s a bitter blow for Sua'ali'i, who is no guarantee of ever playing Origin again given he is hopping codes to play rugby union from 2025, with no return to rugby league confirmed.

Walsh had been targeted by the Blues defence early and lay motionless on the ground, apparently unconscious, after receiving the hit from Sua'ali'i.

Queensland teammates, and then staff, attended to the Maroons fullback on-field.

Play continued downfield before referee Ash Klein pulled Sua'ali'i and new Blues captain Jake Trbojevic aside.

“That is a very dangerous action, there is direct contact to the head. You’re off,” the referee said to Sua'ali'i.

NSW coach Michael Maguire questioned why Walsh had been sent from the field when Penrith centre Taylan May had not been sin-binned for head-on-head contact on Walsh earlier this year.

“Disappointing to see him get sent off, but that’s the way they called it,” Maguire said.

”It’s a big call at this level. Reece was falling, I’ll have to have another look at it but it’s a massive call.”

Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i hits Reece Walsh in a tackle for which he was sent off. Photo / Photosport

Walsh was able to regain his footing and walk from the field but was ruled out for the rest of the game and will miss Brisbane’s next two games.

Sua’ali’i became the sixth Origin player to be sent straight from the field and he is now the unfortunate owner of the earliest dismissal in the history of the interstate series.

His dismissal also brought attention to Maguire’s call to not carry an outside back on his bench - a selection that sparked debate in the lead-up to Origin I.

The Blues chose versatile Matt Burton as their 18th man, behind four specialist forwards on the bench proper.

Second-rower Liam Martin initially defended on the right edge to cover for Sua'ali'i but Stephen Crichton shifted from the left to the right later in the first half to sure up the edge.







