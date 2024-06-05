All the action from State of Origin I in Sydney.





Sydney’s miserable weather could turn into NSW’s major ally for State of Origin I, with a big wet threatening to turn the series opener into an old-school slugfest.

Up to 20mm of rain is predicted for Sydney Olympic Park on Wednesday, with the bulk of that forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Even at its best, Accor Stadium is renowned for being a slippery surface under lights, with dew traditionally a major factor in the middle of winter.

Only two of the past 22 Origins at the venue have had 40 points or more scored.

But with the wet weather forecast, that situation could be amplified on Wednesday night and narrow the width in which both teams will want to play.

And that will likely play straight into the hands of NSW.

Queensland have opted for a team big on speed, with the Maroons’ back five clearly outpacing their Blues counterparts.

The Maroons’ preference to play expansive football is highlighted by the fact seven of their 10 tries last year came from outside backs, compared to three from NSW.

New Blues coach Michael Maguire, in contrast, has picked a team built around yardage.

It’s part of the reason why he went with Zac Lomax over Josh Addo-Carr on one wing, while his pack and bench are made up of big-minute forwards.

“I’m not sure (if it plays into our hands),” NSW vice-captain Isaah Yeo said.

“But the conditions forecast for a bit of weather. It probably simplifies it a lot and makes it that State of Origin tussle.

“It’s a good spectacle I think for the fans. It’s going to be a fair bit in the middle of the field.”

Queensland are also adamant they will not change the way they play, having expected a slippery surface even before the forecast rain.

“I don’t think it will change a whole heap if it rains,” captain Daly Cherry-Evans said.

“We know we’re in for a tough game down there, their home game. If weather changes, we’ll just deal with it.

“Sydney has traditionally been a pretty slippery surface this time of year. You get the cold coming in, that sometimes creates a bit of dew on the surface.

“We don’t have control of it, so we won’t worry about it too much.”



