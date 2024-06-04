Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Mark Graham: League legend on his career and his son’s movie that tells his life story

Chris Rattue
By
8 mins to read
Kiwi league legend Mark Graham, whose story is told in the movie Sharko, made by his son Luke. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi league legend Mark Graham, whose story is told in the movie Sharko, made by his son Luke. Photo / Supplied

Old-style, working-class sports heroes do not come more clearly defined than Mark Graham, generally regarded as the greatest of all New Zealand rugby league players.

When the legendary Kiwi forward, now 68, retired

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from League