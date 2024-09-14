The next two months will be crucial for the long-term shape of the Warriors roster, with some big decisions to be made about a number of established players.
After a highly disappointing campaign, hard questions need to be asked, with some obvious holes in the squad. The situation is compounded by the large cohort who are off-contract at the end of the 2025 season and can be approached by rival clubs from November 1, under the NRL’s transfer guidelines.
There are at least 12 players – more than a third of the first-grade squad - in that category. That group includes big names like Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene Zelezniak, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Tohu Harris, along with established first graders such as Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey and Jackson Ford. Others, such as Taine Tuaupiki and Ali Leiataua, have impressed whenever they have been given a chance.
Some decisions will be straightforward and negotiations are already ongoing with several players, with the club looking to tie up extensions in the near future. Others will be more complicated, with the Auckland club willing to take a wait-and-see approach before committing beyond 2025.
It’s a delicate balance, as the club are also conscious of the talent coming through the ranks. The performances of young hopefuls like Leiataua, Jacob Laban, Leka Halasima and Demitric Sifakula – among others – was a bright spot amid the gloom of 2024 and the Warriors will need to manage their transition to the top.