The club currently have one spot open for recruitment for 2025 and, as in previous seasons, prefer to hold that card up their sleeve for as long as possible. As always, there are different pieces of the retention puzzle in flow, with three of the club’s most popular players uncertain about their futures.

Local product Bunty Afoa was given permission to talk to other clubs last month, after a season where he only made nine NRL appearances. There has been some interest but no firm deals on the table.

Afoa’s preference is to stay in Australasia, rather than go to Super League at this stage of his career, so he may yet have one more season at Mt Smart next year if nothing materialises.

Marcelo Montoya. Photo / Photosport

Montoya’s future is also up in the air. The outside back has discussed an early release with the club, partly on compassionate grounds, with his wife Tayla also from Sydney. He has become an important member of the team – regarded as a leader within coach Andrew Webster’s structure – but the club are not able to guarantee anything beyond his current deal.

It’s still not out of the question that Montoya could complete his contract and play one more Auckland season but an early return to Australia appears the most likely option.

Walker is the most pressing situation. The Australian has been a superb recruit, making a huge impact across the past two seasons. He has become a vital element of the team’s attacking structure, with his mobility, ability to find space in the middle and ball-playing ability.

After being used mainly as an interchange player in 2023, Walker supplanted Tohu Harris as the starting lock in 2024 and has the inside running for that berth, though there is still hope that Harris can rediscover his best form, given some luck with injuries and a strong preseason.

Still, Walker’s skillset will only be more important with the departure of Shaun Johnson, as the team need to adjust their offensive approach. Ideally, the club would like to lock Walker in for a few more seasons. The 29-year-old has enjoyed his stint here, becoming a fan favourite and playing some of the best football of his career.

There was speculation from across the Tasman last month that Walker was seeking an early release, a rumour denied by both player and club. The Herald understands he is likely to see out his contract but whether he is still at Mt Smart for 2026 and beyond is a 50-50 call.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.