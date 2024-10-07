Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks: Akira Ioane urges Hoskins Sotutu to switch to England after latest selection snub

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Newstalk ZB rugby commentator Elliott Smith and NZ Herald senior sports writer Liam Napier review last night's Bledisloe Cup rugby test in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Hoskins Sotutu continues to be urged to change his international allegiance after missing out on another All Blacks squad.

Despite being arguably Super Rugby Pacific’s standout player for the Blues, Sotutu has been a surprise omission from Scott Robertson’s All Blacks this year.

Rookie Wallace Sititi has been a revelation for Robertson despite being played at blindside flanker after catching the eye at No 8 for the Chiefs. But, considering the change in World Rugby’s eligibility rules, former Blues and All Blacks teammate Akira Ioane has taken to social media to urge Sotutu to look elsewhere.

In an Instagram story no longer visible, Ioane posted a photo of Sotutu in an England jersey, standing alongside coach Steve Borthwick, captioned with “wasn’t meant to be but all things happen for a reason”.

Sotutu would be eligible to play for England through his mother, Adelita.

Having not played for the All Blacks since 2022, Sotutu would be available to play for England from next year, provided he is contracted to an English Premiership team.

While former rules meant players had to observe a four-year stand down period, hold a passport of the nation they wish to change to and play an Olympic sevens qualifying tournament, those conditions have been relaxed. The rules now state players must stand down for three years, as well as hold a passport, with the Olympic qualifying hurdle scratched altogether.

Should Sotutu wish to change to England, he would need to seek a release from his current New Zealand Rugby contract, which runs through until the end of 2026.

England aren’t the only team that could tempt Sotutu either. His father, Waisake, was born in Fiji and represented the national team 12 times, while also playing for both Auckland and the Blues in New Zealand.

After his initial non-selection, former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui took to X - formerly Twitter - to try to tempt Sotutu to make the switch.

“Congratulations to Wallace Sititi,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But seriously, no Hoskins Sotutu.

“Come and play for Fiji!”

Sotutu scored 12 tries for the Blues this season, the joint-most by a forward in Super Rugby history.


Save

