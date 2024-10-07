Hoskins Sotutu continues to be urged to change his international allegiance after missing out on another All Blacks squad.

Despite being arguably Super Rugby Pacific’s standout player for the Blues, Sotutu has been a surprise omission from Scott Robertson’s All Blacks this year.

Rookie Wallace Sititi has been a revelation for Robertson despite being played at blindside flanker after catching the eye at No 8 for the Chiefs. But, considering the change in World Rugby’s eligibility rules, former Blues and All Blacks teammate Akira Ioane has taken to social media to urge Sotutu to look elsewhere.

In an Instagram story no longer visible, Ioane posted a photo of Sotutu in an England jersey, standing alongside coach Steve Borthwick, captioned with “wasn’t meant to be but all things happen for a reason”.

Sotutu would be eligible to play for England through his mother, Adelita.