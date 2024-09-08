Just as quickly as someone has laid claim to being a mainstay on the blindside of the scrum, they’ve either faded or lost in a challenge to the next man up.
Akira Ioane always showed promise, but could never consistently string a series of world-class displays together. Vaea Fifita did the same before he said goodbye to New Zealand.
Luke Jacobson’s form at Super Rugby level has warranted an extended spell, only for his versatility to pencil him in as a perfect bench player - capable of covering any of the loose forward trio. Samipeni Finau started this year at No 6 but was badly exposed in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, players like Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i were all trialled at No 6, despite their best positions being elsewhere.
In his afternoon’s work, Sititi carried 11 times for 30m on attack and recorded a game-high of six defenders beaten. On defence, he made eight tackles, albeit missing three, to go with one turnover won. And come the set-piece, Sititi won four lineouts - the same number as South African colossus Eben Etzebeth.
One game is hardly a fair metric to award Sititi the No 6 jersey through to the next World Cup in 2027. But given the fact he’s young enough to command that jersey for potentially three World Cup cycles - given he’ll be 34 by the time 2035 rolls around - investing in Sititi now is clearly worth doing so.
Asked about Sititi’s display in his post-match press conference, Robertson didn’t hold back in his appraisal of the youngster in his first test start.
“He can play, can’t he?” said the All Blacks’ coach. “I’m really pleased for him. He’s an exceptional young man when you get to know him.
“He’s a lovely kid. He gets on that field and he can turn it on. He’s got a great skill set.
“He’s mentally tough, he’s physically tough. It’s hard to believe he’s so young and performs like that.
“We’re really pleased for him, he took [his chance].”