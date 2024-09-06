All Blacks captain Scott Barrett conceded his brother Beauden is a “little bit disappointed” not to be in the starting XV for tomorrow morning’s test against the Springboks, but he backs his sibling and the other substitutions to handle the challenges late in the match.
Barrett’s side lost control of last week’s test match in the final quarter, as the Bok “Bomb Squad” asserted its dominance over the visitor’s substitutions.
“We’ve certainly highlighted that, and it’s been a big area of focus this week: finishing skill, finishing the job,” he told Newstalk ZB’s Elliott Smith.
He said his brother will “play his part coming off the bench”, after the fullback jersey was handed to Will Jordan.
The three-match losing streak against South Africa that stretches back to a pre-World Cup match at Twickenham last year was a particular motivation for the players.