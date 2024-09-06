“After last week there’s plenty of hurt and we want to turn that result around, that’s for sure.”

Barrett said he wanted to see his men stay “switched on” and not give any easy ground to the Boks. He also backed Chiefs loosie Wallace Sititi, who starred in Super Rugby as a No 8 and will make his first test start playing as a blindside flanker.

“The coaches have selected the best team, to do the job. Wallace has been great. He brings a lot of energy to that position.”

Barrett, who starts the test at lock, said the All Blacks were ready for any change of tactics from the Springboks from last week’s tense clash.

“Potentially, I think they offer a great kicking game. I think it might be a game of aerial play and also kicking battles.

“So, our back three are ready for that.”

He said it would be important to win territory, conceding that at Ellis Park last weekend the All Blacks had “given South Africa some easy ‘ins’ to our 22 and they just feed off that”.

The All Blacks have made five changes, with injuries and the Ellis Park result forcing the selectors action. This will be their first match in Cape Town since 2017.

For the Springboks, captain Siya Kolisi has been named to play despite a facial injury that came following a Sam Cane tackle.

