Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Sititi starts, Barrett to bench as Scott Robertson makes four changes for second test

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·nzme·
3 mins to read
What the All Blacks need to do to come away with a win in South Africa this weekend. NZ Herald's Liam Napier and Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave give their take.

The All Blacks have made four changes to their squad from the first test against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

For the second test in Cape Town, Wallace Sititi will make his first start at blindside flanker with Ethan Blackadder out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to media following the team naming, coach Scott Robertson said he had confidence in the 22-year-old – who played No 8 for the Chiefs this season – after watching him in the team environment.

“He’s a hell of an athlete and built for these sorts of games. He’s a great defender, great skillset and we’ve been impressed with him the last couple of months. We believe with Ethan’s [Blackadder] injury, it’s his time.”

There are also changes in the back three – Will Jordan makes just his second start at fullback and Mark Tele’a moves from the bench to the wing after Caleb Clarke sustained a back injury in the Ellis Park test.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Robertson provided an update on the injuries to Clarke and Blackadder that have kept them out of the second test.

“Not major injuries but definitely out for this test. I’ll call them minor injuries, neither of them would be available to have played this weekend.”

Wallace Sititi (left) is set to make his starting debut for coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport
Wallace Sititi (left) is set to make his starting debut for coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett moves to the bench as backs cover with Anton Lienert-Brown, who can both provide options in multiple positions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another big selection call has been made at halfback, with Cortez Ratima making his second test start in place of TJ Perenara, who also moves to the bench.

On the bench, Robertson said having experienced heads like Barrett and Perenara to provide energy in the game was an asset.

“We’ve looked at it and we’ve realised it’s really important to have experience at the end of games, it’s a great couple of names to put on there with a lot of tests and a lot of experience.”

The New Zealand front row remains unchanged with Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor and Tamaiti Williams all impressing in the first test.

Sam Darry gets another chance to make his mark in the All Blacks locking pecking order and Luke Jacobson will be tasked with covering the loose forward impact, with both named on the bench.

All eyes now move to the South African camp. They have delayed their team naming with some injuries still to decide how their match-day squad will shape up.

All Blacks v South Africa teams

All Blacks: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cortez Ratima, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Wallace Sititi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa: TBC

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks