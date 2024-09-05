For the second test in Cape Town, Wallace Sititi will make his first start at blindside flanker with Ethan Blackadder out with a hamstring injury.
Speaking to media following the team naming, coach Scott Robertson said he had confidence in the 22-year-old – who played No 8 for the Chiefs this season – after watching him in the team environment.
“He’s a hell of an athlete and built for these sorts of games. He’s a great defender, great skillset and we’ve been impressed with him the last couple of months. We believe with Ethan’s [Blackadder] injury, it’s his time.”
There are also changes in the back three – Will Jordan makes just his second start at fullback and Mark Tele’a moves from the bench to the wing after Caleb Clarke sustained a back injury in the Ellis Park test.