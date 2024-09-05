Robertson provided an update on the injuries to Clarke and Blackadder that have kept them out of the second test.

“Not major injuries but definitely out for this test. I’ll call them minor injuries, neither of them would be available to have played this weekend.”

Wallace Sititi (left) is set to make his starting debut for coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett moves to the bench as backs cover with Anton Lienert-Brown, who can both provide options in multiple positions.

Another big selection call has been made at halfback, with Cortez Ratima making his second test start in place of TJ Perenara, who also moves to the bench.

On the bench, Robertson said having experienced heads like Barrett and Perenara to provide energy in the game was an asset.

“We’ve looked at it and we’ve realised it’s really important to have experience at the end of games, it’s a great couple of names to put on there with a lot of tests and a lot of experience.”

The New Zealand front row remains unchanged with Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor and Tamaiti Williams all impressing in the first test.

Sam Darry gets another chance to make his mark in the All Blacks locking pecking order and Luke Jacobson will be tasked with covering the loose forward impact, with both named on the bench.

All eyes now move to the South African camp. They have delayed their team naming with some injuries still to decide how their match-day squad will shape up.

All Blacks v South Africa teams

All Blacks: 15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cortez Ratima, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Wallace Sititi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa: TBC

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.