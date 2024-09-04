South Africa won 41

Draws 4

The All Blacks will play at Cape Town Stadium for the first time, a venue that was used for the 2010 Fifa World Cup. In their 11 previous visits to Cape Town, dating back to the 1928 tour, they have played at Newlands Stadium where New Zealand has an impressive 7-3 record against South Africa. They also thrashed England in the 1995 World Cup semifinal at Newlands.

Their previous visit to Cape Town was in 2017, a 25-24 victory in which Damian McKenzie had a standout performance.

Sunday’s 27-31 defeat at Ellis Park was the All Blacks’ third in 12 months against South Africa, including the warm-up test thrashing at Twickenham and the Rugby World Cup final.

The last time New Zealand lost three straight to the Springboks was in 2009 after Tri Nations defeats in Bloemfontein and Durban were followed by a 32-29 loss in Hamilton.

The All Blacks haven’t lost four in a row to their great rivals since 1949, when the Springboks won the test series 4-0. That was part of a six-test losing streak after the Boks won the last two matches of the 1937 series.

All Blacks v South Africa lineups

All Blacks:

To be named 5pm Thursday

South Africa:

To be named 7pm Thursday

TRC Results & Standings RD #3

We are halfway and the Springboks lead the way...https://t.co/ZovQ7B5xPO#TRC2024 pic.twitter.com/frNrPEenev — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) September 3, 2024

All Blacks v South Africa referee

Matthew Carley of England will hold the whistle as he did in San Diego when the All Blacks faced Fiji earlier this year. Carley’s first Tier 1 international was between the All Blacks and Scotland in 2017. He was in charge of the Twickenham test last year when the Springboks thrashed the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup.

All Blacks v South Africa TAB odds

All Blacks: $2.25 Draw: $16 South Africa: $1.55

All Blacks v South Africa - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v South Africa , join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.











