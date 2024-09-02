On the flipside, South Africa’s departure from Super Rugby has seen them combine with Ireland, Wales and Scotland to form the United Rugby Championship, and also gain entry into the Heineken Cup to face the best club sides from England and France.

And given the success that move has yielded, it is highly unlikely South African teams will return to Super Rugby in any shape.

Last year, before the All Blacks hosted South Africa at Go Media Stadium, World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber described the situation as the Springboks having “the best of both worlds”.

In the four years since South Africa’s move north, the All Blacks and Springboks have faced off eight times. And of those eight tests, South Africa have won five, including last year’s World Cup final in Paris.

On Sunday, the All Blacks will need to defeat their arch-rivals in Cape Town, needing nothing but victory to extend their hold of the Freedom Trophy for another year.

Scott Robertson’s side came close last weekend, but faded to fall to a 31-27 loss in Johannesburg.

And asked whether the lack of exposure to South African opposition at club level was playing a part in the All Blacks’ struggles, Blackadder made it clear where he stands.

“Generally, everyone misses the South African games and the tours,” said Blackadder.

“It is a bit gutting that it hasn’t continued. But when we do get the opportunity like this, which is rare, you’re testing yourself against the world champs, a team that plays physical rugby.

“[It’s] gutting that it’s not regular, but exciting that we can do it.”

Of the All Blacks’ 23-man squad that lost the opening test at Ellis Park, five were playing in South Africa for the first time. That number will only continue to grow over the coming years, as more senior All Blacks move on and more younger players move up from Super Rugby.

And although players will have to experience playing in South Africa for the first time at some point, doing so in a test match is a tough ask for those new to the All Blacks’ environment.

Rieko Ioane is tackled during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and the All Blacks at Ellis Park. Photo / Getty Images

But while experience will be hard to come by at club level, a return to old-school tours could alleviate the problem longer-term in the Rugby Championship.

Across six tests, teams will face one side twice at home, another twice away, and split home and away for the last.

This year, the All Blacks’ away leg is in South Africa, as it also was in 2022, akin to the tours of yesteryear.

However, that won’t free them up for another away tour until 2026 at the earliest, and also comes without midweek matches.

For Blackadder, though, a return to old-school tours would be welcomed, provided there is space in the calendar.

“Who knows when the next tour is? Two years I’m picking,” he continued.

“You don’t often get to play the Springboks. It’s such a cool place to play rugby, South Africa.

“As an international player, this is where you want to be and the matches you want to be involved in.

“It’s very special.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



