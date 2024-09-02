Ethan Blackadder against the Springboks. Photo / Getty Images
Super Rugby’s lack of South African opposition has left the All Blacks short-changed to face the Springboks away from home, loose forward Ethan Blackadder concedes.
Since Super Rugby’s inception in the early 90s, South African teams had been a mainstay of the competition. But in 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sport hard, New Zealand Rugby moved to go alone at club level, and formed Super Rugby Aotearoa, consisting only of Kiwi sides.
At first, Super Rugby Aotearoa was held up as a success, pitting New Zealand’s best against each other, week after week. But as time has progressed, it has been evident that a lack of exposure to different styles has ultimately had a negative impact on the way the All Blacks have played.
With only Australian and Pasifika sides to face at club level, All Blacks match-ups against the physical, forward-oriented style have come at test level, where the margin for error is smaller and less forgiving.
And with New Zealand Rugby not prepared to budge on its stance of only selecting those based in Aotearoa for the All Blacks, Kiwi players are having fewer opportunities to face different styles, with the only exception being Japanese sabbaticals.
On the flipside, South Africa’s departure from Super Rugby has seen them combine with Ireland, Wales and Scotland to form the United Rugby Championship, and also gain entry into the Heineken Cup to face the best club sides from England and France.
And given the success that move has yielded, it is highly unlikely South African teams will return to Super Rugby in any shape.
Last year, before the All Blacks hosted South Africa at Go Media Stadium, World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber described the situation as the Springboks having “the best of both worlds”.
In the four years since South Africa’s move north, the All Blacks and Springboks have faced off eight times. And of those eight tests, South Africa have won five, including last year’s World Cup final in Paris.
On Sunday, the All Blacks will need to defeat their arch-rivals in Cape Town, needing nothing but victory to extend their hold of the Freedom Trophy for another year.
And asked whether the lack of exposure to South African opposition at club level was playing a part in the All Blacks’ struggles, Blackadder made it clear where he stands.
“Generally, everyone misses the South African games and the tours,” said Blackadder.
“It is a bit gutting that it hasn’t continued. But when we do get the opportunity like this, which is rare, you’re testing yourself against the world champs, a team that plays physical rugby.
“[It’s] gutting that it’s not regular, but exciting that we can do it.”
Of the All Blacks’ 23-man squad that lost the opening test at Ellis Park, five were playing in South Africa for the first time. That number will only continue to grow over the coming years, as more senior All Blacks move on and more younger players move up from Super Rugby.
And although players will have to experience playing in South Africa for the first time at some point, doing so in a test match is a tough ask for those new to the All Blacks’ environment.
But while experience will be hard to come by at club level, a return to old-school tours could alleviate the problem longer-term in the Rugby Championship.