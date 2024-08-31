After controlling much of the typically gripping contest, the All Blacks will rue blowing it late.

One week after attack coach Leon MacDonald’s shock departure the All Blacks largely shook off that major disruption to produce an at times inspired performance, only to concede the last 13 points.

Controversy will surround this result after Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi was awarded a first half try following a maul that should have been scrubbed out as he clearly lost the ball over the line in Jordie Barrett’s desperate cover tackle. Despite limited television replays, it was an obvious knock on. The officials did not intervene, though.

Bongi Mbonambi lost control of the ball in South Africa's opening try. Photo / Sky Sport

That decision aside, the All Blacks will be frustrated not to close out another backs-to-the-wall effort at altitude.

The Springboks win marks the first time since 2009 they have beaten the All Blacks three times in a row, with this victory following those last year at Twickenham and in the World Cup final. Eight points clear at the top of the table, it also goes a long way securing South Africa the Rugby Championship title.

In the closing stages the Springboks squeezed the All Blacks until they burst. Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s yellow card for collapsing a maul left the All Blacks clinging on with 14 men, and the Boks took full advantage with replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scoring late tries, the latter in the 75th minute to snatch the lead for the first time.

With some exceptional passing execution and ball movement the All Blacks scored four tries to three, with Caleb Clarke claiming a double, but it wasn’t enough.

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i, with two breakdown wins, continued his strong form and Clarke made his presence felt on the aerial battle from the left wing.

The All Blacks scrambled and defended with commitment – Jordie Barret nabbing an intercept try just after half time – but while one man short they could not stop the rampant Boks from storming to the finish.

Repeat mistakes from restarts after scoring points again haunted the All Blacks in the second half. The Springboks needed no help to launch their comeback but, in this regard, the All Blacks gifted the locals opportunities to strike. Conceding 14 penalties was another major issue.

With a rematch in Cape Town next week, there is little time for the All Blacks to recover. While Robertson will take plenty of heart from a contest his men dominated for long periods, the All Blacks must address their collapse in the final quarter, and review the use of their bench, to avoid successive defeats in the Republic.

With composure and patience at their core on attack the All Blacks made the perfect start by applying early pressure to the Springboks. Ethan Blackadder should’ve passed to an unmarked Clarke but with Springboks fullback Aphelele Fassi yellow carded for a cynical offence, the All Blacks capitalised immediately with Taylor claiming the opening try from a maul.

The All Blacks continued to control momentum with TJ Perenara peeling off a 50-22, only to be penalised for yelling at referee Andrew Brace as his frustrations grew with the Springboks laying in the ruck, making a mess of the ball at the base.

From the penalty, the Boks set up camp on the All Blacks line. Mbonambi was awarded a try following a maul that should have been scrubbed out as he clearly lost the ball over the line. In some form of partial justice, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s conversion timed out.

The Springboks dominated the breakdown exchanges, particularly in the wide channels where they had success over the ball snaffling turnovers and winning penalties.

Elsewhere, though, the All Blacks were on top.

The All Blacks kicking game was on point to consistently find space early but inaccuracy crept in late which allowed the Springboks to set up camp on their line.

With ball in hand the All Blacks were slick at times, too. Front rowers Taylor and Tamaiti Williams were involved as the All Blacks shifted the ball to the edge with precision to send Clarke over.

As has been the case throughout history, fine margins ultimately separate these great foes.

The All Blacks held this contest in the palm of their hand – until they didn’t - and have now lost two of their last three tests.

Just as it was following defeat to the Pumas in Wellington, their challenge is to lose and learn to right this wrong next week.

All Blacks 27 Codie Taylor, Caleb Clarke 2, Jordie Barrett tries, Damian McKenzie con 2, pen

Springboks 31 Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams tries, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu pen 4

HT: 11-12



