Not exactly the smooth sailing he enjoyed at the Crusaders.

All Blacks coaches are sometimes unfairly defined by the on-field result.

Foster was a Jordie Barrett penalty attempt away from a possible knighthood. But where they can be fairly criticised is decisions off the field.

Selections, training methods, discipline and the coaching team around them are ultimately all up to the head coach. Robertson will have to own the call to part ways with assistant Leon MacDonald which will hang over the two tests in South Africa.

Win the first test, and it was certainly the right call. Like turning down a close range penalty and coming away with a try. But head back home with two defeats and he’ll have to own it.

“We just didn’t quite click in different aspects,” Robertson said in a press conference after the announcement was made that his attack coach was leaving the role immediately.

Removing an assistant just before arguably your most important test of the year is certainly brave.

The duo had at least a few more years to click. But ultimately they’ve seen they don’t work together and have called it off. You’d think it would have an immediate disruption to the team, especially the Blues players who would feel loyal to their former head coach.

We’ll see if he makes the same calls during tests and make early changes if the front row ‘aren’t clicking’ at Ellis Park.

A pessimist might say the Rugby Championship cup is half-empty, or at least a few Castle Lagers deep - with South Africa sitting five points clear of the All Blacks on the standings with two home games against them.

Robertson is staring down a possible three defeats in his opening seven tests. In the remarkable Hansen-era, it took until the 46th test to suffer a third loss – which is the sort of era many All Blacks fans would be hoping to return to. The time when the side won World Cups.

The truth is, attack coach or no attack coach, Robertson has drawn the short straw. He’s taken over a squad having lost test match experience in the likes of Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Richie Mo’unga. South Africa’s squad looks set for another World Cup already.

It’s hard to think of a more difficult maiden season as All Blacks coach.

Equally massive challenges are to come. England at Twickenham, world number two Ireland in Dublin just six days later, and France in Paris across three straight weeks.

What Robertson should be afforded is time. Fans and media in the past have been too quick to pass judgment on coaches. Though a win or two in South Africa would certainly help.