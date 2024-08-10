Celebrating their result – that includes their highest total against the All Blacks after scoring four tries to three - at fulltime, the Pumas gathered at the side of the field to sing, jump and chant with a collection of passionate local fans.

Celebrate they might, too.

In front of an underwhelming crowd of 25,000, the All Blacks led 20-15 after a patchy first-half performance but when Pumas lock Franco Molina eased over for a soft try from a lineout move to steal the lead for the first time just after the break, the All Blacks backs were pressed to the wall.

While the All Blacks responded through Mark Tele’a to wrestle back the advantage, they crumbled when it mattered down the stretch.

Unforced errors – wayward passes and a botched lineout throw – proved costly for the All Blacks as they slumped to a shock defeat to leave their Rugby Championship campaign in tatters.

Earlier in the day the world champion Springboks delivered a statement of intent with their 33-7 victory over the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, continued their scratchy form after scraping past England in two home escapes last month.

With the All Blacks clinging to a two-point lead this match swung on two wild passes – the first from Ardie Savea from the base of the ruck, the second from Damian McKenzie to Beauden Barrett – handed the Pumas a scrum five metres out from the line. The Pumas took full advantage of that blunder, with former skipper Agustin Creevy crashing over to establish a five-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Pumas first five-eighths Santiago Carreras then struck the dagger blow with a late penalty to seal a famous upset.

This result continues the All Blacks baffling six-year drought in the capital. That stretch now includes one win in their last seven tests at the seemingly cursed Cake Tin.

Further time together, after three tests last month, was supposed to help the All Blacks progress and improve from their starting point under Robertson. They instead went backwards in many areas - and now face serious soul searching before a rematch with the Pumas at Eden Park next week.

The romp against Fiji in San Diego aside, the All Blacks have delivered three decidedly unconvincing displays this season to heap pressure on an immediate response.

The tape will be full of frustrating viewing for the All Blacks after they struggled to penetrate Argentina’s defence and to generate the desired platform at the breakdown.

The All Blacks created moments of success, with Sam Darry latching onto Beauden Barrett’s centre-field kick for his maiden test try, and Anton Lienert-Brown crossing from a McKenzie skip ball.

Mostly, though, they battled to break the Pumas defence and found themselves stuck in the middle of the park. The All Blacks kicked repeatedly from the base, too, and TJ Perenara’s delivery was notably slower than Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham in recent weeks.

On defence, the All Blacks were vulnerable to the Pumas’ lethal counterattack transition to blow a 10-0 lead.

Pumas centre Lucio Cinti scored after a breakdown turnover and deft pass from Pablo Matera in the midfield.

In one of many unforced mistakes, All Blacks wing Sevu Reece then gifted the Pumas a try by batting the ball back which allowed his opposite Mateo Carreras to swoop on the scraps and step McKenzie.

Tactically the Pumas also found success with their deep kickoff that pinned the All Blacks in the half and allowed the visitors to attack the breakdown.

The All Blacks summoned the necessary composure to pull off victories against England last month. This time, though, there was no great escape to leave Robertson and his new coaching team facing the white-hot heat of the test arena.

All Blacks 30 (Sam Darry, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a tries, Damian McKenzie 2 cons, 3 pens)

Argentina 38 (Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina, Agustin Creevy tries; Santiago Carreras 4 cons, 3 pens)

HT: 20-15



