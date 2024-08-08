Scott Robertson has ushered in six starting changes, some forced, some performance-driven, from the last time he fielded his first-choice All Blacks team against England at Eden Park.

While much of the focus will centre on Anton Lienert-Brown’s midfield promotion over Rieko Ioane, and Will Jordan’s return from the bench, the forced fast-tracking of the All Blacks next generation of locks carries greater long-term importance.

When he assumed the All Blacks coaching mantle, Robertson knew lock - ahead of first five-eighth and blindside flanker -was the major pressure point, from a depth perspective, he must address.

One month into his tenure and Robertson is already digging deep into New Zealand’s tall timber stocks, with All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu sidelined through injury for two tests against Argentina, the first in Wellington this weekend.

The double injury blow leaves 24-year-old Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i as the senior All Blacks lineout caller. Blues counterpart Sam Darry, following his test debut off the bench against Fiji in San Diego, will partner Vaa’i for the first time since the national under-20s, with Josh Lord returning from injury on the All Blacks bench after two pre-season hit-outs with Taranaki.

The post-Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick era was always going to seriously test the All Blacks’ second-row stocks.

No one replaces world-class test centurions but few could envision the All Blacks beginning their Rugby Championship with three locks boasting 33 tests between them.

“There’s some fresh blood coming through for us with the locks. Sam has been impressive since coming in, and Josh has worn the black jersey before so he’ll get straight back up to standards. It’s exciting,” Robertson said, projecting his usual optimistic persona.

“We’ve got a big six-foot-eight lock coming in and a six-foot-nine lock on the bench. They’re good athletes. When someone retires someone gets an opportunity, so it’s their opportunity. We set them up the best we can to perform and they’ve done it themselves, too, they’ve owned their roles. Now it’s their time on Saturday night so they can keep the jersey.”

Tupou Vaa'i will shoulder much responsibility against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Barrett and Tuipulotu are scheduled to recover from their respective setbacks for the All Blacks’ two-test tour of South Africa but, for the next fortnight, the future is the now.

Injecting Darry and Lord, both two-metre prospects, is an intriguing experiment for an All Blacks lineout that struggled to cope with Maro Itoje’s menacing presence against England.

While the All Blacks rectified this crucial set piece platform in their romp over Fiji with 98% retention on their throw, the Pumas promise to provide a much more stern test.

Whitelock and Retallick’s departures set the scene for Vaa’i’s elevation this season but Barrett and Tuipulotu’s unexpected short-term exits now swiftly promote him to leading lineout figure.

“It’s a good challenge to see where I’m at personally,” Vaa’i said. “We’re all of a similar age. We still have Patty around to bounce ideas [off] but we’re trying to learn from each other.

“I try not to change too much since they’re out and build on what I’ve done in Super Rugby, especially my mental side. That’s a key to performing well. I’ve gone hard at that this week so I feel like I’m ready.

“I’ll take more charge in the lineouts, which is my area. It’s similar to when I was back at the Chiefs and Brodie went to Japan. [There are] big shoes to fill here but I’m confident I can go out and play my game, and do my thing.”

Regarding the lineout responsibility that awaits, Vaa’i revealed the Pumas are one of the world’s best at boosting their jumpers - a tactic that involves the back lifter throwing the jumper into the air in a bid to contest the ball, sometimes without catching them on their descent.

“If you’ve seen the footage, they’re really good at boosting their jumpers. It’s probably one of the best boost lifts we’ve seen and something we’re not used to,” Vaa’i said. “They’re one of the best countries at doing it. Our hookers have worked really hard at what kind of throw we’re trying to use and the options we have leading into Saturday.

“That’s what we’re chasing as well. [Forwards coach] Jason Ryan is always hard on that kind of stuff, so there will be a competition between who can boost their jumpers the highest.”

Locks, by virtue of their height, naturally stand out in a crowd.

The All Blacks need their inexperienced contingent to come of age - and stand tall now.

