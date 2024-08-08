Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

All Blacks v Argentina: Scott Robertson reveals timeframe for All Blacks to display form with selection style – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Elliot Smith and Liam Napier discuss the All Blacks team announcement ahead of Saturday's test match against Argentina. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Gregor Paul in Wellington

The Razor moniker was coined in tribute to Scott Robertson’s scything tackle technique back when he was a player, but it is proving an apt nickname

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport