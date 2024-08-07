All Blacks coach Scott Robertson names his side to face Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby Championship test in Wellington.

Liam Napier assesses the challenging calls facing Scott Robertson and his coaching team.

Halfback:

This is where the most definitive change has emerged in Scott Robertson’s budding tenure. Finlay Christie has fallen out of favour – and there is more movement to come this year, too, once Cam Roigard returns from injury. For now, though, Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima is in the box seat to retain the starting mantle.

The All Blacks started the year harnessing TJ Perenara’s experience for their shaky season-opening victory against England in Dunedin.

Perenara, in his first test for 18 months after battling back from successive Achilles surgeries, performed well before injuring his knee late in the first half which ruled him out for the remainder of the July tests. In Perenara’s absence, Ratima stole the march.

With an impressive debut off the bench at Eden Park and, after being promoted to start in San Diego, Ratima’s speed to the base and crisp delivery proved a notable point of difference.

Ratima suffered a head knock against Fiji but, provided he has recovered, he should retain the No 9 jersey for the Pumas as his style suits the All Blacks attacking approach.

Perenara’s contrasting size and experience could be favoured over Noah Hotham on the bench for his likely second to last test in Wellington before departing to Japan at the end of the year.

Fullback:

Will Jordan or Beauden Barrett?

Damian McKenzie put it best this week when he compared Jordan to a luxury Italian sports car.

“He’s looking great, Will. He’s like the Ferrari, you bring him out of the garage at the right time,” McKenzie said.

“He’s ready to go. It’s great to see him play some NPC last weekend with Tasman and great to have him back out there running. It’s been a long time since the World Cup so we’re excited to have him back.”

Indeed, the All Blacks aren’t alone in their anticipation to witness Jordan unchained.

Stephen Perofeta’s unavailability due to a calf strain – the Blues playmaker started the first two tests this year at fullback – seemingly paves the way for a straight shootout between Jordan and Barrett to start in the backfield.

Hurricanes attacking weapon Ruben Love is another option but, for now at least, he may be kept on ice.

With two exceptional performances off the bench against England, Barrett put the new All Blacks regime on notice that he is far from a spent force. He earned a start at fullback against Fiji – and could be retained there this week, with Jordan’s generational talent potentially eased back into the test scene from the bench.

Robertson has, however, made no secret that, on his watch, Jordan is a fullback first, wing second, to signal a significant shift after starting one of his previous 31 tests in his favoured 15 jersey.

While Jordan’s attacking prowess is renowned, Barrett’s visionary kicking skill sparked the All Blacks last month to underline the influence of the boot in the elite arena.

Left wing also warrants a robust debate with Caleb Clarke deserving of another start. The All Blacks were vulnerable to the cross-field kick against England, conceding two tries in this fashion. Clarke’s unrivalled aerial ability could help address this area - potentially at Sevu Reece’s expense.

Lock:

A genuine concern for the All Blacks. Scott Barrett’s absence for the two home Pumas tests exacerbates a lack of established second-row depth. As the most experienced pairing, Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i are expected to join forces this weekend. The third spot is, however, problematic with Blues lock Sam Darry believed to be carrying an injury following his debut off the bench against Fiji.

Undercooked Chiefs lock Josh Lord is training with the All Blacks and could, potentially, be included on the bench but he is shorn of match fitness after one preseason outing for Taranaki in recent months. With the lineout a major issue in the two tests against England, the All Blacks’ thin locking stocks once again shines a spotlight on this essential set piece platform.

Loose forwards:

Ardie Savea will captain the team from No 8 in Scott Barrett’s absence, and the All Blacks are unlikely to have seen enough from Ethan Blackadder’s start at openside against Fiji to dislodge Dalton Papali’i from returning for the Pumas. Blindside, though, is a live debate.

The All Blacks favoured Samipeni Finau for their desired enforcer role against England. While Finau didn’t replicate the physicality he imposed on Super Rugby opposition with the Chiefs this year – no one in the All Blacks pack emerged with dominant status against England.

Finau, Luke Jacobson and Blackadder will contest the right to start at No 6 against the Pumas. Jacobson impressed there with the best performance from the All Blacks loose forwards against Fiji to apply serious pressure but in terms of balance, Finau appeals with Papali’i and Jacobson offering similar traits.

Robertson’s selection at blindside will test his faith in Finau’s ability to rise to the occasion. The composition of the bench sparks interest, too, with Wallace Sititi’s powerhouse point of difference pushing for inclusion and Sam Cane lurking with intent.

Midfield:

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane are favoured to maintain their incumbent partnership but after recalling David Havili, the All Blacks now have five midfielders in their squad. Anton Lienert-Brown and Billy Proctor delivered dominant displays against Fiji to send a message that they are not content playing bit part roles. Ioane in particular is under pressure to respond to Proctor’s silky distribution.



