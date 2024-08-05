Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in both tests against Argentina with Scott Barrett sidelined through injury.

Barrett injured himself during the All Blacks’ comfortable 47-5 win over Fiji in San Diego and required “surgical treatment” after his return to New Zealand.

In his absence, Savea becomes skipper and Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor will share vice-captaincy duties.

Blues playmaker Harry Plummer, who enjoyed a fantastic Super Rugby Pacific season, has been brought into the squad as cover for Stephen Perofeta who is managing “a bit of a niggle” according to assistant coach Jason Ryan.

Meanwhile, loose forward Dalton Papali’i has signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) that will keep him in the country until the end of 2027. The 26-year-old has also extended his time with the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific and with Counties-Manukau in the NPC.