Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Ardie Savea captains All Blacks vs Argentina: Scott Barrett out injured

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea in action for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in both tests against Argentina with Scott Barrett sidelined through injury.

Barrett injured himself during the All Blacks’ comfortable 47-5 win over Fiji in San Diego and required “surgical treatment” after his return to New Zealand.

In his absence, Savea becomes skipper and Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor will share vice-captaincy duties.

Blues playmaker Harry Plummer, who enjoyed a fantastic Super Rugby Pacific season, has been brought into the squad as cover for Stephen Perofeta who is managing “a bit of a niggle” according to assistant coach Jason Ryan.

Meanwhile, loose forward Dalton Papali’i has signed a new contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) that will keep him in the country until the end of 2027. The 26-year-old has also extended his time with the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific and with Counties-Manukau in the NPC.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Papali’i, who made his All Blacks debut in 2018, has played 34 tests for the national team. His new deal means he will be available for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“I’m loving my footy right now at every level and home is where the heart is, so it was an easy decision to remain in New Zealand and run it back with the Blues next year,” Papali’i said in a statement. “It’s great to have certainty about the next few years but right now my full focus is on the Rugby Championship and contributing to the All Blacks in 2024.”

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said his recommitment is a great result for New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Dalton is a world-class loose forward who brings physicality and work rate on both sides of the ball and can play multiple positions. He works hard every day in our environment and continues to grow as a leader and player.”

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks