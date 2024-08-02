Beware of judging Antoine Dupont’s success as a sign men’s XVs players are about to start flocking to sevens. It’s not going to happen. Dupont’s victory with France was special and his impact on the French side immense, turning into the power plug they needed off the bench to swing games – but he was only playing because the Olympics were in his home country and the French Rugby Union needed a star to launch the sevens programme. It’s hard to see him making plans to be in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Olympics are not for everyone. And certainly, for New Zealand’s male XVs rugby players, they haven’t been on their radar.

An explanation...

Not since the ill-fated 2016 campaign when Sir Gordon Tietjens was (depending on who you believe) declined by or wasn’t allowed to have the players he wanted for sevens’ first appearance at the Olympic Games in Rio.

He had a host of All Blacks on his wish-list and while he got Sonny Bill Williams, others continued to play Super Rugby and for the All Blacks rather than chase Olympic gold.

When sevens was on the countdown to Rio, I can recall Shaun Johnson being asked at a Warriors media conference about possibly switching to the format and other names were linked with a switch. Nothing eventuated. It was a nice idea, but it seemed like the lure of the Olympics was more in the mind of those asking the questions of athletes, rather than any real desire on the sportsmen’s part.

A question...

If you’re Johnson, would you rather win the NRL Premiership you’ve dreamed of your whole life or play for an Olympics medal not previously on your radar? Same for New Zealand’s XVs players – I’m sure many grew up watching the Olympics but they chose a XVs path for a reason and a Super Rugby title, or All Blacks jersey would mean more.

You can’t make players play sevens – and if you’re thinking back to an era where Jonah Lomu and Christian Cullen did in the 90s, you’re thinking of a smaller era of sevens and one that was an end-to-end, festival style that no longer exists in the men’s game, which has changed markedly.

A suggestion...

What the New Zealand men’s side did lack was another explosive game-breaker, and they were too guilty of having too many similar players on the park. They missed former player William Warbrick. The same day New Zealand were knocked out, Warbrick was earning plaudits from former players Greg Alexander and James Graham on the TV coverage for his influence in the Melbourne Storm’s NRL win over Parramatta, including topping the prestigious VB Hard Earned Index.

A prediction...

That will continue to be the battle for men’s sevens – keeping talent. It always has been, and it is unlikely to change. The ultra-successful and frankly inspirational women’s programme doesn’t have the same barriers, but it does have the NRLW eyeing its talent on an increasing basis.

That doesn’t mean the men’s programme couldn’t be better but eyeing XVs players to come in for a gold-medal sugar hit is easier said than done. Dupont’s victory won’t change a thing.

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.