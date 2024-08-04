Before his siblings shone, though, the family watched from afar as the 21-year-old Noah Hotham, the youngest of five, made his unexpected All Blacks debut against Fiji in San Diego.

“It’s been amazing,” Hotham reflected as he completed a pre-season hit-out with Tasman before rejoining the All Blacks for their Rugby Championship opener against the Pumas in Wellington next week.

Noah Hotham made his debut off the bench against Fiji in San Diego. Photo / Photosport

“It was special for me to accomplish one of my childhood dreams, and to see my siblings also do it makes it three times as special. It’s so exciting to see what they can do in their own fields.”

While touch doesn’t command the same prestige as the All Blacks or Olympics, the dynamic sport, with its demand for sharp ball skills and footwork, helped forge Noah and Jazmin’s careers and continues to be a pillar of the Hotham household.

Father Nigel Hotham, who last month stepped down after leading the Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV to five national titles in a 21-year stint at the helm, represented New Zealand in touch. Mother Dianne is a dual-touch international for New Zealand and Samoa.

“Touch and athletics were our initial sports that all five of us kids played,” Noah Hotham, who represented the New Zealand Under-16s and U18s touch teams, said. “We have a family touch team in Hamilton that we still play in to this day. Touch has been a very big part in all our lives.”

While focused on his swift elevation to the All Blacks, he managed to witness his siblings’ success that peaked when Felix-Hotham started as the Black Ferns Sevens claimed back-to-back Olympic gold medals with victory over Canada in their final in Paris.

At a pre-Olympic training camp, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist rose at 4.30am with three teammates to watch her brother emerge off the bench for his impressive 44-minute debut against Fiji. Speaking at the Games about his achievement, she fought back tears of pride. The siblings are two years apart and grew up training together with their dad.

“Luckily there was Wi-Fi on the plane back home from America so I watched my brother in his final,” Noah Hotham said. “Then for my sister, I set my alarm for 5.30am... I was pretty tired. I was contemplating going back to sleep but she did it for me and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event so I was keen to watch.”

Jazmin Felix-Hotham (middle, No 9) celebrates New Zealand's win over Canada in the Paris Olympics gold medal match at Stade de France. Photo / Photosport

Siblings are inherently competitive by nature, which begs the question: whose achievement sits atop the family podium?

“There will be a few debates with a few cold beverages around Christmas time I assume – and probably a few fights to settle that. But you’d have to ask my parents about that one.”

On a personal level, Hotham is intent on seizing any further game time that comes his way in the Rugby Championship after usurping Blues halfback Finlay Christie in the All Blacks halfback pecking order.

“My debut was surreal. Being put on unexpectedly so early, I didn’t have time for the emotion to set in, I just had to do my role, have a crack and win, ultimately. The atmosphere was amazing. It was my first time in America so that was crazy but once you put the jersey on, it’s time to do a job.

“If you had told me a month ago I’d be in this position, I’d have said you were lying. I’m very grateful for the opportunity but you’ve got to take it day by day, week by week, because you don’t know when it can be taken away from you or when your next opportunity will be.”

Hotham’s lethal sniping threat around the fringes of the ruck is an asset the All Blacks are keen to harness for many years to come.

“I do like to pride myself on my running game so it’s about making sure I keep my main thing [as] the main thing. My time at the Crusaders definitely helped me, being under those All Blacks coaches and learning from the likes of David Havili, Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock, Jack Goodhue. When you’re in an environment of such high standards and skills, it rubs off on you and makes you take on those habits and mindsets,” he said.

“I’m in the team now, I’ve been trusted with the opportunity to train and hopefully play so I’ll compete for a spot and leave no stone unturned.”

The Hotham family’s next quest is finding time to celebrate their achievements together before father Nigel assumes a post with the USRC Tigers club in Hong Kong.

“He’s been at Hamilton Boys since I was born. I’ve been in his ear wanting him and mum to go for a little adventure so it’s awesome to see they’re going to give it a crack. He loved his time there and seen a fair few boys come through but it’s great he’s been brave enough to give another opportunity a crack,” Noah Hotham said.

From Hamilton to Hong Kong, America, Nottingham and Paris, the Hothams are leaving their mark on the global sporting scene.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



