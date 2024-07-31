TJ Perenara leads the All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport
Veteran All Blacks and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara is expected to depart New Zealand rugby at the end of the year to join Japanese club Black Rams Tokyo.
Perenara has been a loyal servant of New Zealand rugby for the last 12 years, playing 81 tests and making 163 appearances for the Hurricanes.
In that time he played a role in the All Blacks’ World Cup triumph in 2015, captured the Hurricanes sole Super Rugby title the following year and is the competition’s all-time leading try scorer.
At this stage of his career, though, the Herald understands the 32-year-old has committed his future to Japan. All parties declined to comment on contract negotiations but an announcement confirming Perenara’s future is expected in the coming days.
Joining the Black Rams Tokyo will be Perenara’s second stint in Japan after playing for the NTT Red Hurricanes in 2021.
After battling back from two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for 18 months – an arduous period in which he feared he would never play again – Perenara’s decision to prioritise providing for his family, which includes two young children, is entirely understandable.
But as one of the most competitive players New Zealand has produced, the decision would not have been easy.
Perenara, in his first test since rupturing his Achilles at Twickenham in November 2021, began Scott Robertson’s All Blacks era by seizing the starting halfback role for the season-opening assignment against England in Dunedin last month after impressing on return from injury for the Hurricanes.
In an unfortunate ruck clearance Perenara injured his knee late in the first half of that test - and subsequently missed the All Blacks next two victories against England and Fiji. He is, however, on track to return for the All Blacks this month after being included as one of three halfbacks - Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham the others - in their Rugby Championship squad.
Perenara will be available for the All Blacks for the remainder of the year and is then expected to follow former national skipper Sam Cane, who has also been recalled for the Rugby Championship after recovering from injury, to Japan.
In the wake of Aaron Smith’s post World Cup exit Perenara’s departure will leave an experienced void for the All Blacks to further pave the way for a definitive changing of the halfback guard.
Despite boasting eight tests between them the trio of Cam Roigard, once he returns from injury later this year, Chiefs halfback Ratima and 21-year-old Crusaders talent Hotham, the latter two having debuted for the All Blacks in July, shape a bright future in the No 9 jersey.
Ratima impressed in Perenara’s absence, with his speed to the base evident throughout a decisive cameo off the bench that helped spark a comeback victory against England at Eden Park. Ratima was then promoted to start against Fiji in San Diego - and could now retain that role for the All Blacks opening Rugby Championship test with the Pumas on August 10 in Wellington, provided he recovers from a head knock.
Blues halfback Finlay Christie also sits on the fringe after being relegated from the Rugby Championship squad.
Losing Perenara will be another blow for the Hurricanes, too, following Ardie Savea’s deflection to Moana Pasifika, but with Roigard to return Clark Laidlaw’s side are well placed to cover his imminent absence.