After battling back from two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for 18 months – an arduous period in which he feared he would never play again – Perenara’s decision to prioritise providing for his family, which includes two young children, is entirely understandable.

TJ Perenara. Photo / Photosport

But as one of the most competitive players New Zealand has produced, the decision would not have been easy.

Perenara, in his first test since rupturing his Achilles at Twickenham in November 2021, began Scott Robertson’s All Blacks era by seizing the starting halfback role for the season-opening assignment against England in Dunedin last month after impressing on return from injury for the Hurricanes.

In an unfortunate ruck clearance Perenara injured his knee late in the first half of that test - and subsequently missed the All Blacks next two victories against England and Fiji. He is, however, on track to return for the All Blacks this month after being included as one of three halfbacks - Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham the others - in their Rugby Championship squad.

Perenara will be available for the All Blacks for the remainder of the year and is then expected to follow former national skipper Sam Cane, who has also been recalled for the Rugby Championship after recovering from injury, to Japan.

In the wake of Aaron Smith’s post World Cup exit Perenara’s departure will leave an experienced void for the All Blacks to further pave the way for a definitive changing of the halfback guard.

Despite boasting eight tests between them the trio of Cam Roigard, once he returns from injury later this year, Chiefs halfback Ratima and 21-year-old Crusaders talent Hotham, the latter two having debuted for the All Blacks in July, shape a bright future in the No 9 jersey.

Ratima impressed in Perenara’s absence, with his speed to the base evident throughout a decisive cameo off the bench that helped spark a comeback victory against England at Eden Park. Ratima was then promoted to start against Fiji in San Diego - and could now retain that role for the All Blacks opening Rugby Championship test with the Pumas on August 10 in Wellington, provided he recovers from a head knock.

Blues halfback Finlay Christie also sits on the fringe after being relegated from the Rugby Championship squad.

Losing Perenara will be another blow for the Hurricanes, too, following Ardie Savea’s deflection to Moana Pasifika, but with Roigard to return Clark Laidlaw’s side are well placed to cover his imminent absence.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



