In his squad for the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Wellington on Saturday night, Robertson delivered another sign that sticking to the status quo was not high on the agenda.

Impressive performances from Anton Lienert-Brown and Billy Proctor in the All Blacks’ third test of the season against Fiji in San Diego saw suggestions that the heat would be on for Rieko Ioane to retain his starting spot alongside Jordie Barrett as the first-choice midfield pairing for the Rugby Championship.

Against Argentina this weekend, Ioane will come from the bench, with Lienert-Brown wearing the No 13 jersey.

“This is the best team for this test match against Argentina,” Robertson said of the selection.

“I’ve had a conversation with Rieko, and it’s a competitive position. We’ve got two or three guys now that we can pick. It’s a performance-based sport. Everyone’s got areas to work on, and we’ve gone with Anton.”

Robertson wouldn’t go into too much detail on what he wants to see from Ioane now as he tries to earn the starting spot back in coming weeks, but noted the 27-year-old needed to trust his skillset. Ioane was still expected to impact the game, with Robertson noting the exciting possibilities presented through the versatility and speed of Ioane and the returning Will Jordan from the bench.

In terms of Lienert-Brown’s selection, Robertson said it was a reward for a strong season so far, particularly after what he showed against Fiji.

“That’s why we picked him. He’s been in great form all year on both sides of the ball. He’s a really good voice, a good leader in our group, so we’re pleased for Anton.”

It’s the latest indication that recent form will hold plenty of weight in squad selection for Robertson and his team, after 23-test halfback Finlay Christie missed out on a place in the Rugby Championship squad with in-form rookie duo Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham favoured to deputise for TJ Perenara.

Loose forward Samipeni Finau was also among the incumbents to miss out on selection for the test against Argentina. The physical blindside started both tests against England in July, but Ethan Blackadder has earned the jersey this week, shifting over from blindside with Luke Jacobson (hamstring) ruled out and Dalton Papali’i starting on the openside.

Like Finau, 95-test flanker and former captain Sam Cane was available for selection, but having rookie Wallace Sititi in the reserves behind a starting group of Blackadder, Papali’i and captain Ardie Savea was deemed to be the best make-up for the loose forwards for this week’s test.

Robertson said showing he was willing to make changes on form was important for the growth of the team.

“I’ve always mentioned my job is to create depth in the squad so guys can step in, and get them so they’re ready,” Robertson said.

“To create depth, you’ve got to create competition and to create competition, you’ve got to train hard and take opportunities when they’re given.

“It’s a competitive market in the team at the moment, and the guys are stepping up to it.”

All Blacks 1-15: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (c), TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a, Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.