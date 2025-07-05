3. Rabah Slimani – 4

Social-grade defence when Roigard went through to set up the disallowed try. Looked a little disoriented when the ball landed in his mitts. French scrum pretty poked after 15 minutes, improved when the bench rolled on.

4. Hugo Auradou – 5

Attacked ABs lineout to little effect. Tied up by Codie Taylor with ball at his chest in an early maul. Threw himself into defensive clutter.

French lock Hugo Auradou brings down Will Jordan. / Photosport

5. Tyler Duguid – 5

Debutant got little joy against powerful ABs tall timber.

6. Alexandre Fischer – 7

Debutant flapped at McKenzie in build-up to Vaa’i try, when he really needed to put a shoulder into the wee fella. Pulled off some epic breakdown work, including a key steal in the 68th minute. Seemed to grow in influence as the match went on.

7 Killian Tixeront – 6

Got through a mountain of heavy tackling, but mostly on the backfoot. Odd call to sub him in 47th minute.

8. Mickael Guillard – 8

Looked great going ahead and was well worth it for the opening try. When ABs were cutting up with offloads in the middle of the match, rangy No 8 was one of few to bring more bash. Gutsy 80-minute shift.

Mickael Guillard dives over to score the first try during the test against the All Blacks, in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

9. Nolann Le Garrec – 6

Some sloppy kicking including that 18th-minute charge down that led to Will Jordan’s try. When the visitors did get going behind the breakdown he proved snappy in delivery.

Nolann Le Garrec fires the ball out from a breakdown. Photo / Photosport

10. Joris Segonds – 6

Another debutant. Kicked early, often and mostly accurately, but the men outside him looked great when having a go with ball in hand. Great link work to put Villiere through at start of second half. Why so much of le boot, monsieur?

11. Gabin Villiere – 7

Won a smart ruck penalty, when ABs forwards really should have sorted him out; he later bagged a turnover under his own posts. Ran a terrific line on short finish for his try. Yellow card was unfortunate, but fair enough.

12. Gaël Fickou (c) – 7

Skipper was one of the few tourists with meaningful international experience (95 caps). Toiled hard and rallied his young troops with vigour when the defence had to scramble.

French skipper Gael Fickou on the charge last night. Photo / Photosport

13. Emilien Gailleton – 6

A night of busy defence. Should have snotted Will Jordan when he went in for his second try — mind you, plenty of top footy players have been stitched up by the little Cantab.

14. Tom Spring – 6

Kiwi-Frog follows in decent footsteps of Tony Marsh. Dashed off his line to tackle well and was calm when sorting out the occasional high ball

15. Théo Attissogbe – 9

Best on show. Arrived with a big reputation and justified it with his energy and dash. Lovely running and important tidying up in the busy late stages. Billy Proctor is probably too young to remember Serge Blanco, but he got a taste of the classic when the French No 15 jersey wafted out of reach in build-up to opening try.

French fullback Théo Attissogbe on the run last. Photo / Getty Images

Reserves:

16. Pierre Bourgarit – 7

17. Paul Mallez – 7

18. Regis Montagne – 7

19. Romain Taofifenua – 5

20. Cameron Woki – 7

21. Jacobus van Tonder – 7

22. Baptiste Jauneau – 5

23. Antoine Hastoy – 6