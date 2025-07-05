Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks vs France player ratings: How the French rated in Dunedin test match

Winston Aldworth
By
Head of Sport·nzme·
4 mins to read

The French pushed the hosts right to the end, with a late Beauden Barrett penalty pushing the margin to four points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the French players rated in the first test at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

1. Giorgi Beria – 6

Debutant was born in Georgia, meaning there’s a chance he’s related to Joseph Stalin’s hatchet man, Lavrentiy Beria. Certainly had a suitably menacing look. Flattened Newell in first scrum, and worked industriously

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks