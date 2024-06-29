Whether it’s Dunedin, Johannesburg or Dublin, Scott Robertson’s infectious positivity is certain to be severely tested as All Blacks head coach.
As Robertson’s first national squad reveal and the new white-collar All Blacks jersey and season launch give way to closed-door training at the team’s adopted Upper Hutt base, the challenging realities of confronting England in Dunedin next week loom into full view.
Sixteen months Robertson has waited since his appointment to succeed Ian Foster and seize the All Blacks reins.
Flanked by his handpicked coaching team – Jason Ryan, Leon MacDonald, Scott Hansen and Jason Holland – Robertson has plotted and planned from afar this year. Nothing, though, compares to grasping control and coaching New Zealand’s best.
Only now, with his 32-man squad assembled, does the work truly begin.
“That part is exciting. We spent a lot of time planning,” Robertson told the Herald this week.
“It’s a long time between getting your hands dirty but we know our craft really well. The cohesion of the coaching group is really important.
“We spent a lot of time on selection and making sure we’ve got our language right. I’m ready to go.
“[Team manager] Paul McLaughlan – Moose – has been around the world with the antlers out looking at the best places to stay to prepare for 14 tests, nine away, but then your focus goes back to your first one and getting off the start line really well.
“We’ve coached together a lot as coaches. We’ve all been successful and we trust each other to get the balance right, the on-field understanding, the culture, getting that leadership group right, to be good to go.”
Historically, the All Blacks are often rusty to start their season as players switch focus from their respective Super Rugby styles and navigate the significant rise to the test arena.
With Robertson’s “together we walk” vision to sell and new game plans to absorb in a compressed 10-day window before the first test, those traditional opening jitters could, potentially, be exacerbated.
As with the start of any test campaign, there’s an inherent danger in overloading players, too, particularly starry-eyed rookies finding their feet. The hefty core of 21 returning World Cup incumbents are also at risk of being burdened with too much cumbersome information that clouds natural instincts.
Robertson, though, lives for theming inspirational narratives that forge a sense of identity. Before confronting Steve Borthwick’s improving England, Robertson projects confidence he will swiftly unify a cohesive All Blacks squad.
“It depends how you view it,” Robertson said. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s fresh.
“There’s new energy. ... Feeling it can light a spark and that’s my job, my role, to inspire this group and connect them to the New Zealand public to bring them on the journey but retain the mana and essence of what’s special to our jersey. That connection piece is critical.
“The biggest feedback in the work I’ve done with past players and coaches is sometimes you can overshare and it can be overwhelming but if you go too little they are underdone so you’ve got to get the balance right.”
Rust is another pressing concern. Reintegrating high profile senior figures from Japanese sabbaticals has proven consistently problematic. Six months in Japan is refreshing but the standard of rugby is a long way from that the All Blacks require.
Those players, therefore, need time to reacquaint themselves with the pace and intensity demanded. This is the hurdle Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea face.
Newly installed All Blacks captain Scott Barrett hasn’t played since his back flared up after 13 minutes against the Reds on May 4. When he leads the All Blacks for the first time against England, it will be two months since his last match.
Up to six Crusaders – Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reece – could be selected for England. After the Crusaders missed the Super Rugby playoffs for the first time in nine years, they too could be short of match fitness after not featuring for five weeks.
“It’s the ability to play what’s going to win the test in front of you. The DNA is about connecting, understanding, adapting. If you’re at Eden Park and it starts raining during the warm-up you probably play like the Blues did last weekend.
“If you’re under the roof in Dunedin, it might look a bit different. We give them all they need and then it’s up to them to take over.”
Seven Super Rugby titles drives Robertson’s resolute self-confidence. Rightly so at this point, too. On the back of that success he rides the wave of public adoration to his first test assignment.
Test rugby is a different beast, though. England’s presence ensures nothing will come easy.
Exceptional expectations on the All Blacks never waver but losing last year’s World Cup final by one point leaves little wriggle room for a shaky start.
Whether it’s this week or next, maintaining positivity through inevitable adversity is one of the many pressure points Robertson’s All Blacks are about to encounter.