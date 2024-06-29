Robertson’s new era marks the most profound change for the All Blacks in two decades – since Sir Graham Henry assumed charge in 2004.

While such a sea change sparks enthusiasm and anticipation, adjustments take time to fully embed.

“Having those 16 months, you’ve got to make the most of that time on a personal level and with the management. We’ve had 18 new management come in.

“That part is exciting. We spent a lot of time planning,” Robertson told the Herald this week.

“It’s a long time between getting your hands dirty but we know our craft really well. The cohesion of the coaching group is really important.

“We spent a lot of time on selection and making sure we’ve got our language right. I’m ready to go.

“[Team manager] Paul McLaughlan – Moose – has been around the world with the antlers out looking at the best places to stay to prepare for 14 tests, nine away, but then your focus goes back to your first one and getting off the start line really well.

“We’ve coached together a lot as coaches. We’ve all been successful and we trust each other to get the balance right, the on-field understanding, the culture, getting that leadership group right, to be good to go.”

Historically, the All Blacks are often rusty to start their season as players switch focus from their respective Super Rugby styles and navigate the significant rise to the test arena.

With Robertson’s “together we walk” vision to sell and new game plans to absorb in a compressed 10-day window before the first test, those traditional opening jitters could, potentially, be exacerbated.

As with the start of any test campaign, there’s an inherent danger in overloading players, too, particularly starry-eyed rookies finding their feet. The hefty core of 21 returning World Cup incumbents are also at risk of being burdened with too much cumbersome information that clouds natural instincts.

Robertson, though, lives for theming inspirational narratives that forge a sense of identity. Before confronting Steve Borthwick’s improving England, Robertson projects confidence he will swiftly unify a cohesive All Blacks squad.

“It depends how you view it,” Robertson said. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s fresh.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett (left) and coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

“There’s new energy. ... Feeling it can light a spark and that’s my job, my role, to inspire this group and connect them to the New Zealand public to bring them on the journey but retain the mana and essence of what’s special to our jersey. That connection piece is critical.

“The biggest feedback in the work I’ve done with past players and coaches is sometimes you can overshare and it can be overwhelming but if you go too little they are underdone so you’ve got to get the balance right.”

Rust is another pressing concern. Reintegrating high profile senior figures from Japanese sabbaticals has proven consistently problematic. Six months in Japan is refreshing but the standard of rugby is a long way from that the All Blacks require.

Those players, therefore, need time to reacquaint themselves with the pace and intensity demanded. This is the hurdle Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea face.

Newly installed All Blacks captain Scott Barrett hasn’t played since his back flared up after 13 minutes against the Reds on May 4. When he leads the All Blacks for the first time against England, it will be two months since his last match.

Up to six Crusaders – Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Sevu Reece – could be selected for England. After the Crusaders missed the Super Rugby playoffs for the first time in nine years, they too could be short of match fitness after not featuring for five weeks.

Overcoming the vast experience void left by Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and Sam Cane is another notable obstacle to clear.

England, meanwhile, arrive following their comprehensive eight-try win over Eddie Jones’ lightweight Japan last week.

For England’s first venture to New Zealand shores in a decade, Borthwick plans to pick and stick with the same team in the quest to continue their upward trajectory.

Despite such a seemingly precarious landscape, Robertson is unperturbed.

“A lot of the boys played club rugby last weekend. Ardie, Tamaiti, Fletcher, George Bell,” Robertson said.

“These guys are kept fit. They haven’t come back off injuries. We’ve had a big few weeks training with the guys who weren’t in the Super Rugby final in camps.

“[All Blacks strength and conditioning trainer] Nic Gill has been around a long time so he knows what metres are required. We’ve got that but also you’ve got to trust these guys’ skills.

“At training last week I was like ‘ooh, okay’, these guys pick it up really quickly. It’s the art of giving them enough for this game in front of them.”

Robertson, clearly, has no room for pessimism. Don’t rain on his parade before it’s started.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Having waited so long for the top job – he was twice passed over, remember – Robertson knows his vision and how he wants the All Blacks to play.

Aside from the game related detail, which his assistant will drive on the grass, Robertson will attempt to inspire and empower his players to take the lead.

“The black print,” he labels it.

“It’s the ability to play what’s going to win the test in front of you. The DNA is about connecting, understanding, adapting. If you’re at Eden Park and it starts raining during the warm-up you probably play like the Blues did last weekend.

“If you’re under the roof in Dunedin, it might look a bit different. We give them all they need and then it’s up to them to take over.”

Seven Super Rugby titles drives Robertson’s resolute self-confidence. Rightly so at this point, too. On the back of that success he rides the wave of public adoration to his first test assignment.

Test rugby is a different beast, though. England’s presence ensures nothing will come easy.

Exceptional expectations on the All Blacks never waver but losing last year’s World Cup final by one point leaves little wriggle room for a shaky start.

Whether it’s this week or next, maintaining positivity through inevitable adversity is one of the many pressure points Robertson’s All Blacks are about to encounter.



