All Blacks v France history

Played - 65

All Blacks won - 49

France won - 15

Draws - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1694

France points scored - 925

All Blacks v France - What happened last time in Wellington?

2018 - All Blacks 26 France 13

Benjamin Fall was sent off for clipping Beauden Barrett in the air in just the 11th minute and France were never going to upset the All Blacks with 14 men for the majority of the match.

Joe Moody broke clear to run 23m to open the scoring, followed by another individual effort from Ben Smith, giving the home side a 14-3 lead after 20 minutes. Jordie Barrett, starting at fullback, scored on both sides of halftime to extend the lead to 26-6. France were twice denied tries by the TMO before eventually crossing over right on fulltime. The win secured the Dave Gallaher Trophy with a game in hand.

France’s record in Wellington

1961 - All Blacks 5 France 3

1968 - All Blacks 9 France 3

1987 - France 55 Romania 12

1999 - All Blacks 54 France 7

2001 - All Blacks 37 France 12

2007 - All Blacks 61 France 10

2009 - All Blacks 14 France 10

2011 - Tonga 19 France 14

2018 - All Blacks 26 France 13

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks side:

Named Thursday, 11.45am. Scott Barrett and Sevu Reece have already been ruled out.

France side:

Named Thursday, 7pm.

All Blacks v France form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, L, W, W

France: L, W, W, W, L

The All Blacks have won seven of their last eight since back-to-back defeats in South Africa last year. Scott Robertson’s winning percentage will reach 75% with a victory this week.

All Blacks v France referee

Christophe Ridley of England is in charge of the second test in Wellington.

This will be his first All Blacks test, though Quinn Tupaea, Tupou Vaa’i, Ollie Norris, Samipeni Finau and Billy Proctor may remember him as he was in charge of a New Zealand under-20s defeat to Wales in 2019. Ridley’s only test featuring France was a Six Nations clash last year when they drew with Italy.

All Blacks v France TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.16 Draw: $21 France: $5

All Blacks v France series schedule

Saturday, July 5, All Blacks 31 France 27, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Saturday, July 12, 7.05pm – All Blacks v France, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, July 19, 7.05pm – All Blacks v France, FMG Stadium, Hamilton

All Blacks v France - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v France, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.