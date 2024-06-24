Adidas and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have unveiled the new jersey designs that will be worn by the All Blacks and Black Ferns during the 2024 international season.

For the first time, the Black Ferns and All Blacks will be united under a single design and white collars are back. In another first, the All Blacks have the iconic ‘three stripes’ of adidas on their jersey.

The adidas team have gone back to the roots of the partnership and revisited iconic design elements associated with rugby in New Zealand, in order to honour the 25th anniversary of the partnership between them and NZR.

The result is a jersey that is 25 years in the making and pays homage to the teams’ histories.

Alana Bremner wearing the new Black Ferns jersey for the 2024 season. Photo / adidas

Kerryn Foster, general manager of adidas specialist sports said conversations from players made it clear it was time both New Zealand’s national rugby teams’ jerseys were created under the same design.

“It became clear that the time was right for a unified look between Black Ferns and All Blacks, to celebrate the incredible legacy of New Zealand Rugby as a whole.”

Featuring a traditional block-black base with silver detailing on the fern emblem, the adidas logo, and the iconic three stripes finished with silver detailing chosen to mark the 25th anniversary of the partnership.

The popular all-white collar design, which was seen on the jersey worn by the All Blacks when they won the 2011 Rugby World Cup, is showcased on both jerseys.

Damian McKenzie models the new All Blacks jersey. Photo / adidas

In terms of sustainability, the on-pitch jersey is made with at least 89% recycled polyester, while the replica jersey is made with 100% recycled polyester.

Black Fern Ruahei Demant said every player that wears a black jersey knows they are representing Aotearoa New Zealand when they take the field.

“Wearing the black jersey is an honour and a privilege, and something every Black Fern and All Black understands the significance of – we are representing our people every time we step onto the pitch.

“We’ve enjoyed incredible success across the duration of the partnership with adidas and I’m constantly impressed at the ways in which each kit feels new and unique, while staying true to DNA of the jersey.”

The partnership between adidas and New Zealand Rugby is synonymous with many of the sport’s most iconic moments. Since 1999, the Black Ferns have been World Champions five times (2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021* played in 2022) and the All Blacks World Champions twice (2011, 2015) – providing an unrivalled legacy to encapsulate in the design of the latest jersey.

The fan versions of the jerseys are now available for purchase, with prices starting at $110. The Black Ferns wore the new jerseys for the first time in the Pacific Four Series 2024.



