Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

“Get out of the tractor.”

That’s how Taranaki rugby legend Kevin “Smiley” Barrett’s wife, Robyn, got his attention, as two of their sons were promoted to top jobs in the All Blacks.

The Barrett parents had been kept in the dark by Scott, the new All Blacks captain, and Jordie, one of two vice-captains.

Kevin and Robyn were working on their Pungarehu dairy farm on Monday evening, with the team announcement to be made on TV at 5.30pm.

“She was about quarter past five and Robyn said ‘get out of the tractor, we’ve got to get home’,” Kevin Barrett told The Country radio station.

Barrett’s old Taranaki teammate Alan Crowley and his wife, Sue, appeared at the house for the team announcement.

“Over the moon” at hearing Scott was made captain by new coach Scott Robertson, they initially missed the Jordie news.

“Alan said, ‘I thought I heard Jordie’s name’,” Barrett said.

“We had to rewind the tape.”

Jordie Barrett (left) with father Kevin and brother Scott holding the Ranfurly Shield. Photo / Photosport

Scott Barrett told his parents a few weeks ago that Robertson had offered him the captaincy, but the Crusaders lock didn’t tell them if he had accepted.

Which put Jordie Barrett in a bind.

“Jordie rung the night before last and asked ‘have you been talking to Scotty?’,” Smiley Barrett said.

“Scotty keeps things pretty close to his chest... we said no, not lately.

“I think Jordie wanted to tell us he was vice-captain but thought shivers, if Scotty hasn’t told us he’s captain, I can’t tell them I’m vice-captain.”

Smiley Barrett, who played for the Hurricanes and made 167 appearances for Taranaki, says he and Robyn never take All Blacks team announcements involving their sons for granted.

“We’re hugely honoured to hear our boys’ names read out,” he said.

“We celebrate each time because one day it won’t happen.”

Kevin and Robyn have booked to watch the first test against England in Dunedin on July 6, and Robyn will be able to get away from the farm for the Sydney test in September.

They are contemplating their first trip to watch the All Blacks play in South Africa.

Chris Rattue has been a journalist since 1980 and is one of the most respected opinion writers in New Zealand sports journalism.



