“They’ve played a lot of footy together, which always helps, and they get to run out in front of their people.

“You pick a team on balance, combinations and experience. You’ve got to give guys a chance, that’s all part of it. They’re ready.”

Lienert-Brown hasn’t played any rugby since breaking his collarbone against the Western Force in late April. The 84-test veteran was close to returning for the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific final defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch but will instead rely on one month of contact work in training to propel his comeback to the test arena.

“I’ve got to lean on my experience. I’ve been here before,” Lienert-Brown said. “I haven’t played a game of rugby for three months but I’ve been part of training, so mentally I’ve got to trust that.

“It’s massively special. It’s an opportunity for a lot of us. For us players, it means a lot to play here.”

With 10 starting changes, opportunity knocks for multiple fringe players to press their cases against the vastly understrength French before the All Blacks reassess to name their Rugby Championship squad next week.

Competition is fierce within the All Blacks midfield, with six contenders in the squad.

Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor are now the incumbent combination, but the centre role is more open than it has been for several years following Rieko Ioane’s shift to the wing.

While Ioane remains an option at No 13, Hurricanes centre Proctor grew into his work in his successive starts to impress in Wellington last week.

Lienert-Brown’s ability to slip seamlessly between 12 and 13 marks him an ideal bench option in the All Blacks’ first-choice squad, but he can further his claims to start at centre by combining with Chiefs midfield partner Quinn Tupaea against the French.

“I see it as a strength to be able to play both positions well. It’s unique. It’s something coaches like. It gives me opportunity. You prepare differently but it’s something I’m used to and I’m looking forward to wearing the 13 jersey this weekend.”

Damian McKenzie’s first test start in the driver’s seat since guiding the All Blacks to their upset triumph against Ireland in Dublin last November assumes greater significance, too, as Beauden Barrett awaits X-ray results on the hand he damaged in training.

After breaking his hand earlier this year playing for the Blues, concerns are evident for Barrett’s availability beyond the French series.

“I’m not a doctor but it was a little bit puffy so we looked after him,” Robertson said of his preferred playmaker’s status. “He was an option to play but Will Jordan is pretty handy to put on the bench too.”

Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau, who replaces Tupou Vaa’i at blindside flanker, is another who needs to savour this rare starting chance.

Finau is yet to stamp his mark as the physical, authoritative, mobile blindside the All Blacks desire and as Wallace Sititi works his way back from injury, the squeeze on the loose forwards is coming.

Finau has the added challenge of covering starting locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Fabian Holland, with the All Blacks opting for no specialist locks on the bench. Instead, they’ve named two loose forwards, Dalton Papali’i and Du’Plessis Kirifi, to deny Naitoa Ah Kuoi his test debut.

“He’s been awesome with us,” Robertson said of the Chiefs lock. “We considered him, but Samipeni finished the game last week at lock. It’s good for us. I like to make sure players can play a couple of positions and he’s learned that the last three weeks to set him up so he can play six and lock, like a lot of international teams can do.”

The delicate balance between risk and reward is further illustrated by Ruben Love’s maiden start at fullback while also covering McKenzie’s first five-eighths duties.

Should injury strike McKenzie early, the All Blacks would thrust Love, in his second test appearance, into running the cutter.

Love is a naturally gifted, confident talent from both positions, but he’s been forced to be patient since scoring two tries on the wing against Japan on his test debut last year.

“I’m 24 years old and I don’t feel any pressure,” Love said.

France are expected to recall tour captain Gael Fickou, among others, from their highly competitive first-test team in Dunedin – after making 10 starting changes last week.

Despite ushering in widespread changes, Robertson made his intention to secure a series sweep clear.

“It’s the third in a three-match series and it’s just as important to us.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.