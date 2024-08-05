But speaking on Monday, assistant coach Jason Ryan made it clear the All Blacks’ coaching group have complete faith in Plummer, and would have no hesitation to throw him in the deep end, if that’s what was required.

“That’s why he’s here,” Ryan said. “He’s been really consistent with the Blues this year.

“He’s really grown as a player. The boys have a lot of confidence in him. He’s come in and he’s been seamless.

“He’s gotten around all the detail he needs to, even though we’ve only had a day together.

“He’s experienced now too, he’s played a lot of footy for the Blues, and he’s been great.”

Plummer’s call-up is just reward for multiple seasons as a standout with the Blues.

Aside from his starring role in the 2024 title win under Vern Cotter, Plummer was also a key piece in the side under Leon MacDonald, who is now the All Blacks’ attack coach.

His arrival takes the total of Blues players in the Rugby Championship squad to 10, as a reflection of the team’s place as Super Rugby’s dominant force this year.

And as far as his club teammates are concerned, there’s no doubt that Plummer has earned his chance to push for higher honours.

“I was pretty stoked for him,” said Dalton Papali’i. “All the Blues boys huddled towards him and gave him an extra long hug to say welcome, and this is your opportunity.

“He’s played outstanding this year, he’s taken a massive step forward in directing on-field where the boys should go.

“He’s quite sharp and direct with his comms as well. It just goes to show, he nailed that this year, you could say he led us to a championship.

“He’s got the personality to always want to get better, he’s going to come in here and own it, I know for sure.”

The All Blacks’ squad to face Argentina will be named on Thursday morning.

