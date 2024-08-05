While he’s no certainty to feature against Argentina, Blues first-five Harry Plummer has been a welcome addition to the All Blacks’ camp as they prepare to face Los Pumas.
After a standout Super Rugby Pacific season with the Blues, Plummer has linked up with the All Blacks in Wellington, as they prepare to open their Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday.
The 26-year-old is injury cover for Blues teammate Stephen Perofeta, who is managing a niggle. That will leave Plummer with the All Blacks for this week at the very least.
Capable of covering both No 10 and No 12, Plummer would be a shock selection if he was to turn injury-cover status into a test debut.
The likes of Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown and David Havili would theoretically stand in front of Plummer in his preferred positions. Perofeta’s role as first-five/fullback cover would also leave him competing with Will Jordan and Ruben Love if he’s to earn his first cap.
But speaking on Monday, assistant coach Jason Ryan made it clear the All Blacks’ coaching group have complete faith in Plummer, and would have no hesitation to throw him in the deep end, if that’s what was required.
“That’s why he’s here,” Ryan said. “He’s been really consistent with the Blues this year.
“He’s really grown as a player. The boys have a lot of confidence in him. He’s come in and he’s been seamless.