And with a two-test tour against the world-champion Springboks on the horizon, the clock is ticking to a defining measurement of where Robertson’s All Blacks stand.

While the All Blacks front row continues to excel at scrum time, the locks, loose forwards and backline all have points to prove. From fullback to halfback, centre and blindside flanker, many positions in the first-choice team remain up for grabs.

With their starting point in the rear-vision mirror, a contrasting resumption accompanied the All Blacks as they reassembled in Wellington to prepare for the Pumas this week.

Lessons around the wobbly lineout, their unconvincing breakdown work and their carry and clean height have been absorbed from July. Robertson’s vision and systems are now embedded to pave the way for vastly greater understanding of how the All Blacks want to play.

Evolution, therefore, should be evident this weekend.

“We understand our game more now and the players we’re playing with around us,” stand-in All Blacks captain Ardie Savea said.

“We had camps before July and Razor and his team did an awesome job stamping their mark in what we need to do as a team. The more time we spend together, the better we’re going to be.

“Coming into camp this week it shows we’re a step ahead. Razor has done an amazing job bringing the team together. Us as leaders need to drive what we need in terms of our game.”

Specifically, the spotlight shines on the All Blacks attack that struggled to cope with England’s relentless line-speed pressure. Despite the comfortable victory, the All Blacks left ample points on the park against Fiji, too.

The heat is on the All Blacks forward pack to dominate the breakdown exchanges that the Pumas, through the likes of combative loose forwards Marcos Kremer and captain Pablo Matera, who spent one successful season with Robertson at the Crusaders, traditionally target.

“It’s about our skillsets under pressure, being able to adapt and adjust to different scenarios in a game,” Savea said.

“It’s nailing the simple things like our breakdown. Argentina have quality players in their team who can attack that. Our game can’t run without our breakdown so we need to sort that out.”

Robertson is also demanding that the All Blacks backline improve their ability to seize attacking chances.

Achieve the desired platform, and the bench that includes Will Jordan’s anticipated return, Rieko Ioane, Wallace Sititi and Cortez Ratima will inject pace and strike-power to seriously stretch the Pumas.

The new Rugby Championship rules that enforce 30-second clocks for scrums and lineouts also favour the All Blacks’ need for speed.

“Defensively we’re really pleased. The tackle stats and outcomes have given us opportunities to win games from the defensive side,” Robertson said. “We need to grow our ability with the ball to create more opportunities and execute them.

“In those first two test matches we created a lot of opportunities early and didn’t execute them, then we got into an arm wrestle and the games got close.

“That’s been a focus, to execute, but to still trust our skills and be courageous. We want to play in two or three different ways depending on who is in front of us and with the weather.”

To ward off complacency, it’s understandable to highlight the Pumas’ maiden upset triumph in New Zealand two years ago.

Since then, though, the All Blacks have won their last three meetings with Argentina, played in Hamilton, Mendoza and Paris - the latter being the World Cup semifinal - by an average 39-point margin to reflect why Robertson’s men start as unbackable favourites in Wellington.

In 36 attempts, the Pumas have twice beaten the All Blacks - in 2020 and 2022 - which is partly why about 10,000 tickets remained unsold three days out from this test.

“History is not long ago,” Robertson said. “They had an incredible game against us then. They’re passionate, they’ve got a helluva forward pack and they’re well coached. You don’t get to the final four of the World Cup without having a serious test team.

“Having coached and become good friends with my amigo Pablo, I understand where he draws his energy from. On their day they can scare, frighten and beat you so we expect them to be at their best.”

While missing senior locks Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu through injury, Robertson has paid the Pumas full respect by naming his strongest available team.

Platitudes aside, though, the Pumas are finding their feet under new coach Felipe Contepomi.

The reality is the All Blacks must strike now to forge further confidence.

The road after two home tussles with the Pumas only gets tougher.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010 and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.

