Follow the action as the All Blacks host Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

LISTEN TO LIVE COMMENTARY ON GOLD SPORT:

Will Jordan will make his All Blacks return from the bench, with the electric outside back named among the reserves for tonight’s Rugby Championship opener.

Jordan’s addition is among a number of changes to Scott Robertson’s team for the clash against Argentina in Wellington.

Sam Darry will again start at lock, while TJ Perenara will resume duties in the No 9 jersey after recovering from injury. Dalton Papali’i joins the starting lineup at openside flanker which sees Ethan Blackadder move to the blindside, and Anton Lienert-Brown starts at centre.

Rieko Ioane has been named on the bench, with Wallace Sititi earning the role as loose forward reserve in Luke Jacobson’s absence (hamstring), after an impressive stint off the bench in his test debut against Fiji. With Perenara returning, Cortez Ratima reverts to the bench.

With Scott Barrett ruled out for the first two tests of the Championship, Ardie Savea will captain the team against Argentina, and Josh Lord – called into the squad as injury cover for Barrett – will be the reserve lock with Patrick Tuipulotu (calf) unavailable.

All Blacks 1-15: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (c), TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, Mark Tele’a, Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan.

