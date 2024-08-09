One victory from their last six tests at the Cake Tin is a dire return for a side that pride themselves on upholding elite standards.

That stretch includes the infamous first home defeat to Ireland two years ago in the All Blacks’ last venture to Wellington, and draws with the Wallabies and Springboks.

Sandwiched between losses to South Africa (2018) and the British and Irish Lions (2017) is the All Blacks’ last win at the port-stationed venue against France.

Records are made to be broken, of course.

With two tests in Wellington this year – Saturday’s opening Rugby Championship assignment against the Pumas, followed by the second Bledisloe Cup tie next month – the All Blacks should, in theory at least, dispel their uneasy Wellington history.

For the locals in this week’s squad, the likes of stand-in All Blacks skipper Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett, the desire to banish the Wellington curse is more prevalent.

“That’s a cold reality that we don’t perform well in Wellington,” Savea said. “For us, we don’t talk about that, we talk about each day that we try and nail in our preparation and hopefully get the win on Saturday.”

On the All Blacks’ lack of success in his hometown for Super Rugby Pacific, Barrett said: “It would be nice to flip that around and put that to bed. We haven’t spoken anything about it. That has surfaced due to the quality of opposition we’ve had when we’ve played big tests in Wellington. It’s no different to what we face this weekend so it’s important we start well. They got us on the nose in Christchurch a couple of years ago. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Speaking of Christchurch...

Thirteen players remain in the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad from that fateful night as the Pumas celebrated their maiden success on New Zealand soil two years ago. Clearly, for those involved, that result still haunts.

While both teams are operating under new management teams, and the All Blacks have since dominated their last three tests against the Pumas by an average 39-point margin, Scott Robertson’s men remain on high alert for an upset.

Ill-discipline was a telling factor when the All Blacks last lost to the Pumas, with Emiliano Boffelli slotting 20 points from all over the park on a typically frozen Christchurch winter night as Argentina savoured their 25-18 triumph, which came one week after Ian Foster saved his job at Ellis Park.

Fortunately for the All Blacks, Boffelli’s booming boot won’t be present this weekend while he nurses a back injury. Santiago Carreras is a proficient goal-kicker, though.

Under Robertson, the All Blacks have held discipline standards by conceding seven, six and eight penalties in their three July tests and, crucially, copping no cards. Maintaining those standards against the Pumas will be a key focus.

To ignite their attack as they did against Fiji the All Blacks must...

Counter the Pumas’ breakdown presence.

It’s one thing to run amok against Fiji – quite another when confronted with a well-organised defensive team. England caused the All Blacks strife at the breakdown to snaffle steals and consistently disrupt their ball. Argentina, with their combative forwards, will attempt to replicate that blueprint through their physical pack.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan noted this week that his men absorbed lessons from the England series. It’s now time to see those adjustments implemented.

“We learnt a lot around our carry-and-clean game and getting some momentum there,” Ryan said. “We thought we were really accurate around our decision-making, which was good. We’re looking forward to building off our scrum and set piece – those areas that are important for our game.

“They’ve always been a passionate side. They bring a lot of energy and they like to play with momentum. Marcos Kremer and Pablo Matera are big, abrasive players around the breakdown. We’ve got to get into our rhythm pretty quick but it’s been good to reconnect again.”

Ethan Blackadder’s chance to shine in favoured position

Ethan Blackadder’s return to blindside flanker is overshadowed amid changes at centre and lock. Last time out against Fiji, Blackadder started at openside but he conceded the opposite side of the scrum is where he wants to make his mark.

“I don’t mind too much, versatility is pretty important, but I’ve got to be honest with you, I do love six,” Blackadder said. “There’s only a few differences between the role but I like playing in the six jersey for sure. I like the involvement at lineout time and getting around the corner on both sides of the ball.”

Samipeni Finau was charged with filling the enforcer role from blindside against England, and Luke Jacobson started there against Fiji. With Jacobson unavailable through injury and Finau not selected, Blackadder gets his chance to state his case to own an uncertain position for the All Blacks.

