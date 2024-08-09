Advertisement
All Blacks v Argentina: Hosts seek redemption and to end Wellington curse in Rugby Championship – Liam Napier

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Elliot Smith and Liam Napier discuss the All Blacks team announcement ahead of Saturday's test match against Argentina. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks will aim to break their six-year Wellington win drought against the Pumas this Saturday.
  • Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett emphasise the need to overcome Wellington’s challenging history for local pride.
  • Ethan Blackadder returns to his preferred blindside flanker role aiming to secure a permanent position.

Wellington hoodoo

Maybe it’s the crisp wind that rips through your bones, the yellow seats, the oval-shaped arena. Whatever the case, Wellington is the antithesis of fortress Eden Park

