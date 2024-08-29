Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v South Africa: Former Springbok backs Scott Robertson to become modern coaching great

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Chris Lendrum from NZR speaks about Leon MacDonald's All Blacks coaching team departure.

It has been a less than perfect start to life as All Blacks coach for Scott Robertson, but a former Springbok backs the most successful Super Rugby coach in history to continue that pedigree in the test arena.

Five tests into his tenure holding what is described as the most difficult job in New Zealand, Robertson’s All Blacks edged a tense two-match series with England, dispatched Fiji in San Diego but were stunned in Wellington by Argentina before trouncing Los Pumas in the return fixture at Eden Park.

On the face of it, four wins from five is far from a poor record, but it has been the unconvincing nature of the men in black’s performances that have raised questions from fans and media as to when the All Blacks will finally click under Robertson.

Flashes of that click were shown at Eden Park against Argentina and 42-test Springbok Bob Skinstad told Gold Sport he backs Robertson to deliver on the promise shown at Super Rugby level as he coached the Crusaders to five successive titles (seven if the Covid-era championships are counted).

“I think Scott is a fantastic coach. He’s proved that domestically, he’s really been a shining light in terms of how to attack a role and I think he’s going to be one of the modern day great coaches.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The test on Sunday morning (NZT) will be the first time the All Blacks and Springboks have met since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, with the New Zealand side in particular missing some notable and experienced names from the team that took the field at Stade de France.

Skinstad said the quality of depth in New Zealand rugby will see the All Blacks through this transitionary period at the start of the next World Cup cycle.

“I think the best thing about New Zealand rugby is that you’ve got such a fantastic strength in depth and you’ve got a number of players who over the next two or three years will definitely stamp their mark on international rugby. You’ve got a number of players who’ve already done that in this squad.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Any new coaching set up and playing group will take time to gel and Skinstad says he has no doubts that the All Blacks will fire – using their performance at Eden Park in the second test against Argentina to illustrate what potential he feels the side has.

“It takes a little bit of settling for younger players to come through and become the dominant forces we’ve seen in the past. I think every team has swings and roundabouts... I definitely think this team, losing to Argentina, possibly was more a confidence thing than anything else.

The next week when they righted that ship you could see the guys were chests puffed out, heads held high and they were playing New Zealand rugby of old so I don’t think it’s something that’s gone at all, I think it’s there it just takes a little bit of time to settle.

“I have absolutely no doubt that we’ll see New Zealand be as confident, as strong, as dominant as we’ve seen them in the past.”

Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks