It has been a less than perfect start to life as All Blacks coach for Scott Robertson, but a former Springbok backs the most successful Super Rugby coach in history to continue that pedigree in the test arena.
Five tests into his tenure holding what is described as the most difficult job in New Zealand, Robertson’s All Blacks edged a tense two-match series with England, dispatched Fiji in San Diego but were stunned in Wellington by Argentina before trouncing Los Pumas in the return fixture at Eden Park.
On the face of it, four wins from five is far from a poor record, but it has been the unconvincing nature of the men in black’s performances that have raised questions from fans and media as to when the All Blacks will finally click under Robertson.
Flashes of that click were shown at Eden Park against Argentina and 42-test Springbok Bob Skinstad told Gold Sport he backs Robertson to deliver on the promise shown at Super Rugby level as he coached the Crusaders to five successive titles (seven if the Covid-era championships are counted).
“I think Scott is a fantastic coach. He’s proved that domestically, he’s really been a shining light in terms of how to attack a role and I think he’s going to be one of the modern day great coaches.”