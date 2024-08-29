The test on Sunday morning (NZT) will be the first time the All Blacks and Springboks have met since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, with the New Zealand side in particular missing some notable and experienced names from the team that took the field at Stade de France.

Skinstad said the quality of depth in New Zealand rugby will see the All Blacks through this transitionary period at the start of the next World Cup cycle.

“I think the best thing about New Zealand rugby is that you’ve got such a fantastic strength in depth and you’ve got a number of players who over the next two or three years will definitely stamp their mark on international rugby. You’ve got a number of players who’ve already done that in this squad.”

Any new coaching set up and playing group will take time to gel and Skinstad says he has no doubts that the All Blacks will fire – using their performance at Eden Park in the second test against Argentina to illustrate what potential he feels the side has.

“It takes a little bit of settling for younger players to come through and become the dominant forces we’ve seen in the past. I think every team has swings and roundabouts... I definitely think this team, losing to Argentina, possibly was more a confidence thing than anything else.

The next week when they righted that ship you could see the guys were chests puffed out, heads held high and they were playing New Zealand rugby of old so I don’t think it’s something that’s gone at all, I think it’s there it just takes a little bit of time to settle.

“I have absolutely no doubt that we’ll see New Zealand be as confident, as strong, as dominant as we’ve seen them in the past.”