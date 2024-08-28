Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been given the green light to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Etzebeth, who was initially sidelined with kinee injury concerns, has now been named on the replacements bench for the Rugby Championship showdown by head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus’ call means Etzebeth steps in for Marco van Staden, who drops out of the matchday squad, with Etzebeth providing specialist lock cover alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje in the starting lineup.

Should he get game time, the test will mark Etzebeth’s 125th in the green and gold jersey, which will see him move ahead of Bryan Habana as the second-most capped Springbok of all time and take one step closer to Victor Matfield’s South African test record of 127 caps.

“Our selection policy has always been that if a player does not train on a Monday he will not play on Saturday, but Eben has made it through training pain-free all week, so we had to make the tough call to name him in the squad at the expense of Marco,” said Erasmus.