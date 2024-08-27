Erasmus has gone for a six/two bench split, with Grant Williams and Handre Pollard covering the backs.

The squad features 12 players who appeared in the 12-11 World Cup final win against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Paris last October. That was the Springboks’ fifth win in the last 10 tests between the two great rivals, however, Erasmus was firm in his view about letting his side get ahead of themselves.

“We’ll be stupid if we don’t respect them. We’ll be bad coaches, we’ll be stupid players, we’ll be an arrogant nation, we’ll be put back in our place,” he said.

“It’s a team that beat England at home. It’s a team that lost to Argentina - we’ve lost to Argentina. It’s a team that we beat by one point in the World Cup final. I just want people to understand that Razor [Scott Robertson] is a fantastic coach.”

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. Photo / Getty Images

Erasmus said the recent upheaval in the All Black landscape had played its part in some of the instability.

“If you lose Richie Mo’unga all of a sudden and…you’re trying this guy at 10, your captain is out for the first test matches and you strike Argentina on the wrong day, that doesn’t make Razor a bad coach. We saw what happened the next week.

“They’ve got too much class all round, too good a coaching structure not to get it right.”

Erasmus, whose side has won four tests and lost one so far this season, pointed to the departure of South African sides from Super Rugby as a potential issue in gauging new opposition players.

“Perhaps it’s because we’re not in Super Rugby any more, we don’t know these players as well. We’re just tracking them, analysing them and see ‘this guy’s dangerous’. The moment you switch off, what’s-his-name McKenzie will do something.”

Erasmus was expecting the game, to be played in front of 62,000 at Johannesburg’s iconic Ellis Park, to be a close one.

“We’ve played the last 10 times against them; one draw, four losses and five wins for us, the last 10 times and it’s been two points, four points, one point,” Erasmus said. “It’s going to be really, really tight.”

Springboks: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Nbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 5 Ruan Nortje, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Jasper Wiese, 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Ferinberg-Mngomezulu, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allande, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 15 Aphelele Fassi

Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenkamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Handre Pollard

All Blacks: TBC

- RNZ



