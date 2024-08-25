Former Wallabies centre Tim Horan has urged Rugby Australia to make a play for Leon MacDonald following his departure from the All Blacks.
On Thursday, New Zealand Rugby dropped a bombshell in announcing 46-year-old MacDonald was to leave his post as the All Blacks’ attack coach, after just five tests as part of Scott Robertson’s set-up.
Both NZ Rugby and Robertson himself stated MacDonald’s departure was due to a philosophical clash with the head coach, just months into a new World Cup cycle, albeit the move was mutually agreed upon.
Now, MacDonald will have to be patient in his wait for a new job, with all five Kiwi Super Rugby coaching roles currently filled, unless he wants to move abroad.
The Herald understands MacDonald turned down advances from Scotland to take charge after last year’s World Cup in France, and joined the All Blacks instead as part of Robertson’s support staff.