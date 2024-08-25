However, should MacDonald look for an opportunity closer to home, 80-test veteran Horan has outlined that Rugby Australia should not waste the opportunity to secure his services.

“It’s worth a phone call,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald. “If you are Joe Schmidt and you have been coaching colleagues in the past, it has got to be worth a phone call.”

“Even if it is not a fulltime coaching opportunity, it could be, ‘Come over, have a look, tell us what you see and what you think’. Leon may not be looking for another job, but he knows Joe well.

“The big challenge would be, given how much IP he has about the All Blacks, how much would he be prepared to give to the Wallabies?”

Schmidt himself is contracted through to the end of the 2025 season, after the Wallabies host the British and Irish Lions tour.

After that, Rugby Australia will need to look to finalise a new coach through to the end of the 2027 World Cup - which they will host - with Schmidt unlikely to commit due to family reasons.

MacDonald and Schmidt have worked together previously. In 2021, Schmidt was part of MacDonald’s support team at the Blues, where the team reached the Super Rugby Pacific final, before being beaten by the Crusaders at Eden Park.

In 2022, Schmidt joined the All Blacks, first in a consultancy role, before moving fulltime into Ian Foster’s support staff as they prepared for the 2023 World Cup in France.