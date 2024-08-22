However, just five tests into the Robertson era, MacDonald has opted not to continue with the side.

As a result, MacDonald’s portfolio as attack coach will largely be filled between defence coach Scott Hansen, backs coach Jason Holland, and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison.

And speaking to media before his side travels to South Africa, Roberston outlined the reasons why the decision has been made.

“Just a little bit of philosophy on rugby, how it’s played,” he said. “We just didn’t quite click in different aspects.

“There was no intent to get to this point where we are now. But we just believed for the both of us, the best thing for the All Black group is we make the call now.

“We went through a process, and we got to here.”

Naturally, given the swift nature of the move, the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby have been quick to assert there is nothing sinister behind MacDonald’s exit.

However, it does threaten to be a huge disruptor to the All Blacks just a week out from arguably their toughest ask of 2024.

And given a large contingent of the current All Blacks squad have worked with MacDonald at the Blues, Robertson and his coaches are making sure the players are looked after given the nature of their former boss’ exit.

“We had a conversation this morning,” Robertson continued. “The coaches respect and care for Rangi [MacDonald].

“The big thing for us is our focus heads to South Africa now. We’ve had the conversations that have been required with the players.

“We’ll get around them, if we need to.”

Regardless of the timing of his exit, MacDonald will now be highly sought after by any side in need of a coach.

At Super Rugby level, MacDonald led the Blues in 69 games during his four year tenure, for 45 wins, 23 defeats and a draw.

The Herald understands MacDonald turned down an approach from Scotland in order to sign on with Robertson and the All Blacks.

And with those credentials as a head coach, Robertson emphasises he holds no ill will towards MacDonald, and what may come in the future.

“Leon’s a good man, he’s a good person. Sometimes things just don’t click.

“You have a job and a role, and I believe this is the best thing for our group moving forward.

“He’s a hell of a coach, he’s done a good job with the Blues.

“I wish him all the best, like I said, he’s a good man and a good coach.”

