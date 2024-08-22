The news in and of itself is a major shock from the All Blacks, given the professional relationship between Robertson and MacDonald.
When Robertson first applied for the All Blacks head coaching role in 2019, MacDonald was one of his assistant coaches. Four years later, that partnership was reunited, as Robertson was confirmed to succeed Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach.
Before that, the pair were also part of the New Zealand under-20s side in 2015.
“Just a little bit of philosophy on rugby, how it’s played,” he said. “We just didn’t quite click in different aspects.
“There was no intent to get to this point where we are now. But we just believed for the both of us, the best thing for the All Black group is we make the call now.
“We went through a process, and we got to here.”
Naturally, given the swift nature of the move, the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby have been quick to assert there is nothing sinister behind MacDonald’s exit.
However, it does threaten to be a huge disruptor to the All Blacks just a week out from arguably their toughest ask of 2024.
And given a large contingent of the current All Blacks squad have worked with MacDonald at the Blues, Robertson and his coaches are making sure the players are looked after given the nature of their former boss’ exit.
“We had a conversation this morning,” Robertson continued. “The coaches respect and care for Rangi [MacDonald].
“The big thing for us is our focus heads to South Africa now. We’ve had the conversations that have been required with the players.
“We’ll get around them, if we need to.”
Regardless of the timing of his exit, MacDonald will now be highly sought after by any side in need of a coach.