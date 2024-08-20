Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa: The selection contrast between ABs and Springboks post Rugby World Cup – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Editor, Branded Content & Commercial Publications·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Scott Barrett in action during the 2022 victory at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport

Scott Barrett in action during the 2022 victory at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • TJ Perenara and Sam Cane have both signed overseas deals after this season.
  • 15 current All Blacks were in the match day 23 of the famous 2022 win.
  • The All Blacks will be significant underdogs at Ellis Park.

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

The All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks