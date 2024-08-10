The Wallabies have sold out Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane for the first time since 2013 as they prepare to take on the World Champion Springboks.

The pair kick off the Rugby Championship at 4.30pm on Saturday and the match is set to attract the largest crowd for a Wallabies home test against South Africa since 2006. This will be the first time since 2013, when the British and Irish Lions visited, that the stadium has sold out for a Wallabies test.

The Springboks come into the competition following a hard-fought series against Ireland, with one win and one loss. The Wallabies, on the other hand, have started their season with wins over Wales and Georgia.

The Rugby Championship returns to a full home-and-away format this year. After the Brisbane clash, the teams will meet again in Perth, and the Wallabies will then travel to Argentina for two tests against Los Pumas, while the Springboks will host the All Blacks.

The Wallabies’ final test on home soil will be the first Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks in September, followed by the conclusion of the Rugby Championship in Wellington.