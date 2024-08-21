Advertisement
All Blacks v South Africa: Patrick Tuipulotu, Stephen Perofeta stay in New Zealand, to miss Springboks tests

Patrick Tuipulotu and Stephen Perofeta will not travel to South Africa with the All Blacks, and the pair of Josh Lord and Harry Plummer will remain with the squad for two tests against the Springboks.

Despite making the All Blacks after a knee injury in the latter stages of Super Rugby Pacific with the Blues, Tuipulotu has been sidelined since last month, when he did not travel to San Diego to face Fiji.

The 31-year-old suffered a calf injury in the victory over England at Eden Park and was replaced by Blues teammate Sam Darry, who has since shone alongside Tupou Vaa’i in two tests against Argentina.

As a result of Tuipulotu’s continued absence, 23-year-old Lord will remain with the All Blacks, after he came off the bench against Argentina at Eden Park.

Tuipulotu’s absence is somewhat offset by the return of Scott Barrett, who missed both tests against Argentina with a finger injury suffered against Fiji.

Meanwhile, Perofeta has also remained in Aotearoa to recover from a calf injury, as Plummer remains to cover both the No 10 and No 12 jerseys.

The 26-year-old was a standout for the Blues during their Super Rugby title win and commanded the No 10 jersey ahead of Perofeta as the side ended a 21-year wait for a championship.

Plummer and Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love are the only uncapped players in the All Blacks’ 36-man travelling squad.

All Blacks squad:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell

Props: Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi,

Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i

Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea (vice-captain) Wallace Sititi

Halfbacks: Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie

Midfielders: Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Harry Plummer, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a

