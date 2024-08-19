The All Blacks have a strong record at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park despite the ground being 1800m above sea level, having won three of their last four tests at the famed stadium, but Erasmus intimated they’ll enjoy the sea-level climate of Cape Town’s Newlands.

The side’s last test at Newlands was in 2017, a 25-24 victory with current members Damian McKenzie, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Scott Barrett and Sam Cane starting for the All Blacks.

Erasmus seemed weary of an All Blacks side coming off a recent loss to the Pumas.

“The All Blacks at the moment people [have] started to write them off. I saw last week, [that] a lot of people had a lot of stuff to say and then [the All Blacks] knuckled down and said, ‘Let’s show you guys today’ and then they put proper points against Argentina,” he said.

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke celebrates scoring a try against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

“We play them at altitude and then in Cape Town where they are probably a bit comfortable, a lot of them enjoy it there. So, a massive, almost mini-series for us against the All Blacks. So, yes, we’re in for a tough three weeks.”

With South African franchises leaving Super Rugby after the 2020 season, the new crop of All Blacks will be heading to South Africa having little-to-no experience of playing in the republic. The likes of rookies Sam Darry, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and even Tamaiti Williams, who played in the World Cup final in Paris, have yet to appear in a professional game in South Africa.

With two bonus point wins under their belt, the Springboks hold a five-point advantage over the All Blacks as they look to lift the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2019. Two wins over the All Blacks would put one hand on the trophy.

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe said they weren’t getting too ahead of themselves after two strong performances in Brisbane and Perth.

“We’ll keep our feet on the ground and continue working hard in the weeks leading up to the games against New Zealand in South Africa, which are going to be massive,” said Kolbe. “As a team, we are looking forward to giving back in South Africa at the packed stadiums.”

“As coach Rassie said after the game, we haven’t achieved this in years, and we are definitely in a good position in the Rugby Championship, but we won’t just leave it at that and be complacent because we know the next two games are going to be tough,” Kolbe said.



